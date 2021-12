VMware’s Executive VP for Worldwide Sales brings three decades of corporate leadership experience in the cloud segment. Webscale, the Cloud Platform for Modern Commerce, announced that Jean-Pierre Brulard, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales, VMware has been appointed to its Board of Directors to guide the company through the next phase of its growth. Brulard brings over three decades of experience in corporate sales leadership and cloud/SaaS technologies, as well as a track record of leading cross-cultural teams in some of the world’s biggest technology companies.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO