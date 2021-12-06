ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB Lockout Continues After Club Owners, MLBPA Failed to Reach Deal on Collective Bargaining Agreement

A lockout is now in place for Major League Baseball. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and players association expired at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said both sides were unable to negotiate a new contract by that time, so the league locked out the players on Thursday at 12:01 a.m. The lockout also means trades and free agency deals have to stop for now. Dodgers Nation lead editor Clint Pasillas joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

