CPW Begins Wildlife Surveys From Low-Altitude Helicopter

(CBS4) – On Dec. 6, Colorado Parks and Wildlife started low-altitude helicopter flights to count deer and elk. The flights are typically planned for December or January.

CPW officials flew over southeast Colorado and west of Interstate 25 in Park and Fremont counties on Monday. They also flew over El Paso and Teller counties, north of U.S. Highway 50, and then through Lake and Chaffee counties.

Flights are also scheduled for Pueblo, Custer, Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Biologists will also fly over the Eastern Plains later this month.

The surveys will wrap up with flights over the Arkansas River from the Kansas state line to Colorado Highway 71.

LINK: CPW Wildlife Surveys