CPW Begins Wildlife Surveys From Low-Altitude Helicopter

By Danielle Chavira
 4 days ago

(CBS4) – On Dec. 6, Colorado Parks and Wildlife started low-altitude helicopter flights to count deer and elk. The flights are typically planned for December or January.

CPW officials flew over southeast Colorado and west of Interstate 25 in Park and Fremont counties on Monday. They also flew over El Paso and Teller counties, north of U.S. Highway 50, and then through Lake and Chaffee counties.

(credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Flights are also scheduled for Pueblo, Custer, Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Biologists will also fly over the Eastern Plains later this month.

The surveys will wrap up with flights over the Arkansas River from the Kansas state line to Colorado Highway 71.

LINK: CPW Wildlife Surveys

CBS Denver

Protect Your Cellphone Signal When Out In Backcountry, Colorado Search And Rescue Team Urges

(CBS4) — The weather changes quickly in Colorado — and Lake County Search and Rescue has some important advice for anyone heading out into the backcountry. They say it’s a mistake that could be a matter of life or death. (credit: Lake County Search and Rescue) “Our mission coordinators would tell you they wish they had a dime for every time a rescue subject’s cellphone died just after the 911 call,” officials in Lake County stated on Facebook. That’s exactly what happened on Sunday, Nov. 28. At approximately 8 p.m., LCSAR was notified of two hikers in distress on Mount Massive. “The hikers said...
LAKE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Ranger Shot By Suspect At Rocky Mountain National Park

UPDATE: ‘Close Knit Group’ At Rocky Mountain National Park Relieved Ranger Is Safe After Shooting ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning within the Rocky Mountain National Park at the east entrance from Estes Park. One of those injured was a National Park Service law enforcement ranger. RMNP tells CBS4 this is the first ever shooting involving one of their rangers at the park. (credit: CBS) That shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. involving the ranger and two suspects near the Fall River entrance. The two suspects were reportedly involved in a vehicle pursuit earlier Wednesday morning...
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

‘Close Knit Group’ At Rocky Mountain National Park Relieved Ranger Is Safe After Shooting

By Dillon Thomas and Alan Gionet ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) –  A law enforcement ranger at Rocky Mountain National Park was injured during a shootout on Wednesday morning, the first exchange of gunfire involving a ranger in the park’s history. The shooting took place near the Fall River entrance to RMNP just outside of Estes Park, and it reopened overnight after being closed due to the investigation. (credit: CBS) Kyle Patterson, spokesperson for RMNP, told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas the ranger conducted a traffic stop just after 10 a.m. after spotting a vehicle that was involved in a short pursuit with Colorado...
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Avalanche Watch In Effect As Snowstorm Prepares To Blanket Colorado’s High Country

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – With potentially feet of snow expected in some areas of Colorado’s mountains, the threat of snow slides will increase. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an Avalanche Watch through Friday. Forecasters say their biggest concern is the snow that has stuck around through weeks of dry weather. It’s become granular and will become an unstable base for the new snow expected to fall. (credit: CBS) “Anytime we get new snow on top of that. We’re starting to see avalanches. Right now they’re fairly small but as the winter progresses it’s going to change,” said Dr. Ethan...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Incoming Snowstorm Could Produce A Very Dangerous Avalanche Cycle In Colorado’s Western Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks with little to no snow in the mountains of Colorado a strong storm moving in from the Pacific Northwest promises to bring an extended period of high wind and heavy snow starting late Wednesday night and lasting through most of Friday. Some places will experience a prolonged period of wind speeds in excess of 25 mph with gusts between 45 and 60 mph. The bulk of the snow will fall on Thursday but it will linger into the morning hours on Friday. Before the storm moves out Friday afternoon many mountain areas will see snow totals...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Big Powder Day In The Mountains While Denver Keeps Waiting For Snow

UPDATE: Snow Drought Ends: It Was 7 Weeks Late, But Denver Finally Recorded A Measurable Snow DENVER (CBS4) – Drought has jumped 16% in Colorado in just the last week so deep snow in the mountains is very welcomed. By Friday morning some of the snow should finally reach Denver and the Front Range. A Winter Storm Warning – the first of the season for many mountain areas – continues through Friday evening for areas above 9,000 feet that are west of Vail Pass. Many of these areas already had 4-8 inches of snow by Thursday morning and should see another 8...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Mountains Will Measure Snow In Feet, Denver Will Be Lucky To Get An Inch

DENVER (CBS4) – All of Colorado’s 27 larger ski areas will get snow in the coming days while Denver struggles to get the first accumulating snow of the season about 7 weeks later than normal. The storm will initially arrive Wednesday night with snow spreading across the mountains mainly west of the Continental Divide. The snow will then spread east across all mountain areas on Thursday followed by the heaviest snow arriving late Thursday into Friday. The snow will end in the high country by late Friday night so it will be a 48 hour storm. The highest snow totals in the state...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

‘Hello Winter’: Telluride Celebrates The Arrival Of Some Fresh Snow

TELLURIDE, Colo. (CBS4) – The winter storm that brought snow to Colorado’s high country earlier this week left residents in several mountain communities excited. In what has been a very dry late 2021, places like Telluride cheered the arrival of a fresh blanket of snow. “Hello Winter, so nice to see you again!” wrote the folks at Visit Telluride on their Facebook page on Tuesday. That celebration should get a little bigger in the upcoming days. Meteorologist Ashton Altieri projects that the San Juan Mountains and other mountain areas west of Vail could get between 12 and 36 inches of snow. (credit: CBS) Telluride Ski Resort opened last Friday. They posted a tweet that said in part “We’re under a winter storm watch through Friday!” There were some great turns to be had yesterday! @findopensnow is calling for 20” plus in the next five days and we’re under a winter storm watch through Friday! ❄️❄️#tellurideskiresort #discovertelluride Skier: @bennisolomon Photo: @rafaelo_infante pic.twitter.com/GTasZwX3qx — Telluride Ski Resort (@Telluride) December 8, 2021
TELLURIDE, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

