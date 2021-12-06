ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan in COVID-19 protocols, could miss several games

By Vincent Frank
 1 day ago

Fresh off earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors , Chicago Bulls star guard DeMar DeRozan could be sidelined for some time.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that DeRozan has entered the NBA COVID-19 healthy and safety protocols. He could miss several games.

What a horrible blow this would be for DeRozan, 32, and his Bulls. Acquired in a sign-and-trade with the San Antonio Spurs this past off-season, the four-time All-Star has been playing at a career-best clip.

DeMar DeRozan stats

  • PPG: 26.4
  • RPG: 5.3
  • APG: 4.1
  • FG: 50%
  • FT: 89%

As of right now, it’s pretty darn clear DeRozan is a top-end MVP candidate . He has his Bulls at 16-8 on the season and with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan also averaged 31.0 points on 62% shooting over the past week en route to leading Chicago a perfect 3-0 record.

Timeline for DeMar DeRozan return from COVID-19 list

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02QzcK_0dFiUCGV00
Dec 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) sets to shoot against New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

First off, the primary focus here should be on his health. If DeRozan did in fact test positive for the virus, we’re wishing him the best.

From a basketball standpoint, there’s a chance that DeRozan received a false positive. That was the case recently when we assumed Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James would miss multiple games. After it was concluded he received a false-positive , James returned following a mere one-game absence.

NBA games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks and best bets

On the other hand, we’ve seen other big-name players miss substantial time after being placed into the protocols. Philadelphia 76ers star and reigning NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid had to sit out nine games. His teammate, Tobias Harris, missed six games.

We’ll have further updates as they become available regarding DeMar DeRozan and his status moving forward. For now, he’s out Monday against the Denver Nuggets.

Connecticut Post

DeMar DeRozan scores 23 points, Bulls rout Magic 123-88

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, Zach LaVine added 21 and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 123-88 on a Friday night that belonged to Nikola Vucevic. Playing in Orlando for the first time after nine seasons with the Magic, the Chicago center added 16 points...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Coby White Positive for COVID-19, to Miss Multiple Games

White tests positive for COVID-19, to miss multiple games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coby White’s difficult 2021-22 season continued when, according to Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan, the third-year guard tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. White, who stayed behind as the Bulls left for a two-game...
NBA
hawaiitelegraph.com

DeMar DeRozan powers Bulls past Nets

DeMar DeRozan put together another impressive fourth quarter by scoring 13 of his 29 points in the final period as the Chicago Bulls earned a 111-107 victory over the host Brooklyn Nets Saturday night. Zach LaVine led all scorers with 31 points but DeRozan willed the Bulls to their latest...
NBA
abc7ny.com

DeMar DeRozan, short-handed Chicago Bulls hand Brooklyn Nets 'bad, tough loss'

NEW YORK -- With DeMar DeRozan drawing James Harden and Kevin Durant with him on a drive into the paint, Lonzo Ball was all alone on the right wing as he launched a 3, crouched in anticipation and then turned toward courtside to the fans behind him after drilling a late dagger against the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
Yardbarker

DeMar DeRozan Has Entered Health And Safety Protocols

DeMar DeRozan has been one of the best forwards in the league this season. He has averaged 26.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.1 APG, and he has been key to the Chicago Bulls being as good as they currently. It seems as though the Chicago Bulls will be without his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls vs. Nets takeaways: DeMar DeRozan continues clutch play; Kevin Durant's effort not enough to top Chicago

The Chicago Bulls finished their New York road trip with a gutsy 111-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. The Bulls, who were without Javonte Green and Coby White because of the league's health and safety protocols and lost Alex Caruso in the first half to a right hamstring injury, still managed to pull out a win on the road against the top-seeded Nets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine’s message to Bulls star DeMar DeRozan amid COVID-19 questions

Bulls star Zach LaVine shares his message to teammate Demar DeRozan amid the looming uncertainty on his COVID-19 status. While the Bulls are on a roll, including LaVine and DeRozan’s emergence as one of the best duos in the league—previously defeating the talented Brooklyn Nets. However, the team suffers a tough blow as DeRozan recently entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, leading him to miss the clash against the Denver Nuggets.
NBA
Sporting News

Is the Hall of Fame within reach for Bulls' DeMar DeRozan?

Ahead of a matchup with the San Antonio Spurs in the 2020-21 season, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some high praise for DeMar DeRozan. "He’s had an amazing career," Kerr said. "I think he will be up for Hall of Fame consideration when all is said and done. He has just been so consistent for so long.”
NBA
numberfire.com

Bulls starting Derrick Jones Jr. for DeMar DeRozan (COVID-19) on Monday

Chicago Bulls small forward Derrick Jones Jr. is starting in Monday's lineup against the Denver Nuggets. Jones Jr. will make his first start this season after DeMar DeRozan was ruled out for health protocol purposes. In a matchup against a Denver unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, our models project Jones Jr. to score 25.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,400.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Finally Talks About Larsa Pippen's Affairs

Scottie Pippen is making headlines right now thanks to his constant criticism aimed at former teammate Michael Jordan, but many fans still want to know more about Pippen's personal life and his marriage with Larsa Pippen. In the past, the couple was involved in a series of controversies that featured...
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Bulls get bad news on DeMar DeRozan COVID-19 front after false hope

The Chicago Bulls were handed a serious blow on Monday as superstar DeMar DeRozan tested positive for COVID-19 prior to their contest against the Denver Nuggets. While there was initial hope that DeRozan had a false positive, it appears that isn’t the case and he’s expected to miss about 10 days unless he can provide two straight negatives within a 24-hour span. Via Shams Charania:
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Bulls forward blasts team for blindsiding him with trade

The Chicago Bulls’ front office is no longer run by the infamous “GarPax” tandem (Gar Forman and John Paxson), but they are still finding ways to make negative headlines. San Antonio Spurs forward Thaddeus Young ripped the Bulls this week for the way that they handled trading him. Young went...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
