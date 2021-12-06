Examining the impact the Oxford High School shooting may be having on children

In tonight's 7 UpFront segment we're looking at the impact the Oxford High School shooting has had on children, especially as it comes in the middle of an already traumatic pandemic.

We're being joined by DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan pediatric psychologist Dr. Eric Herman to talk about it.

"It will depend on the age of the child. You have to tailor the message to a developmentally appropriate message for each age of kid," Dr. Herman says. "The little ones, you'll want to reassure them but keep it pretty simple. And for the older kids, I think you can have a more in-depth discussion."