12 best gifts for pet lovers this Christmas

If you have a friend with pets or have pets yourself, you know how important those little fuzzy buddies can be. Skip the boring stockings stuffers this year and hit them right in the heart with a gift they can cherish for years to come–or just one they’ll have fun watching their dog shred to pieces.

Dash Dog Treat Maker

If you have a friend who likes to skip the store-bought snacks to create their own at home, indulge them with this Dash dog treat maker that forms eight perfect bones in no time flat–recipes included!

Personalized Dog Book: Where's your dog?

Combine the fun of Where’s Waldo? (or Wally, if you’re not American) and a cartoon pup that looks like your recipient’s own with this custom book that asks:

“Breaking news! Your dog has escaped through the garden gate, fled the paw-parazzi, leapt and bounded across the country and dug up a whole new adventure! Can you help find your dog?”

Barkbox Subscription

Starting at just $23, the Barkbox subscription is a gift that keeps giving throughout the year. A box filled with toys, treats, and more arrives on your recipient’s doorstep each month, many themed for the holiday or relevant pop culture moment.

Wisdom Panel Premium, New and Improved Dog DNA Test for Comprehensive Health, Traits and Ancestry

Find out exactly what type of genes your precious little mutt is carrying around and help your vet understand your dog’s health with this comprehensive DNA test. It works the same way as the testing kits for humans: Simply swab your pooch’s cheek, send it away, and wait for the results to be ready online in a few short weeks.

Old World Christmas Pembroke Welsh Corgi Glass Tree Ornament

Whether you’re buying for a Corgi owner or just someone who adores the cute breed, this ornament captures their funny stature and expression perfectly. Click through to see plenty of other breeds, too!

Alpaca Cat with Glasses Christmas Ornament

Cat lovers are pretty easy to please, but this ornament is cute enough for even the pickiest among them. Anyone opening this cutie will delight in its yarn glasses and scarf, as well as that teeny smirk so familiar to any feline owner.

Custom PupSocks

Who doesn’t want to wear their pets all day? Make your friends laugh with these goofy socks bearing their favorite furry pup’s face in the photo of your choice.

Custom One Pet Portrait

This custom pet portrait that transforms animals into a wistful cartoon version of themselves complete with a variety of backgrounds to perfectly fit your chosen owner’s aesthetic. We love the painterly composition that brings your pooch to life.

World Wildlife Fund Tub of Cubs

This gift is cute as can be, but it also helps benefit the World Wildlife Fund that concentrates 83% of all donations toward conserving the land that sustains species like those included in plush form here. Donate $75 or more to the organization to receive this bucket, then tuck a note inside along with the stuffed animals to let the recipient know you’ve done something charitable in their honor.

Pearhead Dog or Cat Paw Print Pet Keepsake Photo Frame With Clay Imprint Kit

Perfect for the pet owner with an aging furry friend, this keepsake frame and paw imprint kit will help them memorialize their animal long after they’ve crossed the rainbow bridge.

The Three Queens - Custom Pet Canvas

For those who own multiple pets and love a good laugh, Crown & Paw make these hilarious custom pet canvases that are customizable based on three images of the mutts (or other animals!) in question. Prices start at $89.95 for an 8”x10” canvas, but make sure you browse elsewhere on the site as well so you don’t miss out on the different products, themes, and designs available!

Freshpet Dognation Turkey Bacon Grain-Free Fresh Dog Treats, 3-oz bag, case of 6

Fresh snacks that are irresistible to dogs and good for them? A mega-pack under the tree this year will make everyone happy.