Dallas, TX

Ambulance Service In North Texas Offering New Incentives For EMTs, Paramedics To Deal With Shortages

By Jason Allen
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

DALLAS and FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A shortage of emergency medical technicians and paramedics to work on ambulances is pushing companies to provide new incentives to keep ambulances staffed.

Acadian Ambulance Services in Dallas said it will start covering training costs for new applicants, and pay them $11 an hour while they complete the eight-week class.

The offer comes after Acadian and other services have had current employees working overtime, and pulled front of staff back onto the road to make sure patient transports stay on track.

A Texas Department of State Health Services presentation in October showed the number of trained personnel who had worked on an ambulance in 2021 had dropped by one-third since 2020, even as there were more people certified to do the work.

“We absolutely had to have a pay raise, and so we went ahead and did that and we’ve had great response from that, but it takes more than good pay to keep a good employee,” said Lauren Ramos with Acadian.

MedStar which handled 911 transports in Fort Worth said while paramedic shortages are a problem nationwide its overall staffing has never been better.

It also increased pay by 12% this year to help get there, and adjusted its service model to use EMT’s to staff more ambulances, to account for a shortage of paramedics.

The Fort Worth fire department started a recruiting class Monday with 34 new recruits, and said it was also navigating labor issues well.

Fire departments are one of the career opportunities though that trained EMT’s and paramedics can often look to for advancement, leaving transport companies looking to find new people to bring in. Rather than lament that turn, recruiters are using it as a selling point now.

“You start somewhere,” said Ross Glauben, a recruiter with Acadian. “There are doctors who have ridden ambulance early in their career to get into medical school.”

Acadian is trying to get applicants for its next Dallas class by December 23 .

Classes are expected to continue each quarter though with one company official saying with the current situation, they wanted to hire as many people as they can.

yoursun.com

Loveland Center to offer new clinical services

VENICE — The Loveland Center will be offering clinical services at all of its locations starting in January. The organization for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is launching the services, which will include speech language pathology, occupational therapy and physical therapy. With the new services, it will increase the...
HEALTH SERVICES
sweetwaternow.com

Hospital Joins Ambulance Service Discussion

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the long-term solution to county-wide ambulance services still unknown, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County (MHSC) joined the discussion and gave a brief history of ambulance service in the county. During the intergovernmental meeting last Monday, the county and cities discussed ambulance service once again. However, MHSC...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
patientdaily.com

Texas doctors to spend combined 23 years in prison for 'lining their pockets at the expense of patient safety'

Two Dallas doctors have been sentenced to serve time in federal prison for committing health care fraud. In May, Novus Health Services Medical Directors Dr. Mark Gibbs and Dr. Laila Hirjee were found guilty of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and other charges. On Dec. 2, Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn sentenced Gibbs to 13 years in federal prison and ordered him to pay over $27 million in restitution. Hirjee was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison and was ordered to pay more than $16 million in restitution.
TEXAS STATE
AZFamily

Arizona State Hospital offering bonuses and incentives to workers

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Workers at the Arizona State Hospital are being offered incentives and better pay. This comes after patient suicides have left employees shaken up. Nearly three weeks ago, Arizona’s Family reported on two suicides at the hospital that happened in a 21-day span, according to a hospital worker. Now, the hospital is offering pay raises and bonuses to their workers. “They are definitely trying,” a hospital worker, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.
ARIZONA STATE
