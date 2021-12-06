TxDOT looking into 'Let’s Go Brandon' road sign in Central Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation said it is in communication with a contractor after a traffic sign was seen with the message “Let’s Go Brandon" over the weekend.

The sign is placed along a State Highway 6 road project near Valley Mills High School. 25 News was able to confirm that the contractor of the project is Big Creek Construction, LTD.

"This sign is stationed on one of TxDOT’s SH 6 projects and belongs to the contractor," said TxDOT in a statement. "The message has been removed, and TxDOT is in communication with the contractor regarding this matter."

The saying "Let’s Go Brandon" is code for insulting President Joe Biden, according to the Associated Press .

The phrase originates from the Oct. 2 NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama after a reporter interviewing 28-year-old driver Brandon Brown, tried to make out what the crowd behind him was chanting. The reporter made the suggestion that the crowd was cheering the driver on with “Let’s go, Brandon."

But it became increasingly clear they were saying: “F—- Joe Biden.”