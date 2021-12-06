ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

‘It’s Been Hectic’: Pharmacists Struggling To Keep Up With COVID Vaccine, Booster Demand

By Tiffany Chan
 1 day ago

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – It was a nonstop Monday morning at the Inman Square Pharmacy in Cambridge. “It’s, it’s been a lot,” said pharmacist Karen Horbowicz.

She could be seen running back and forth behind the counter, both filling prescriptions and doling out COVID-19 vaccines.

“I feel like I’ve basically lived here for the past two weeks just trying to make sure all the appointments are scheduled appropriately, that we have enough vaccines in stock, that all of our reporting requirements are being met,” she said.

With more people now eligible for the vaccine and the sudden rush to get booster shots, it’s been tough keeping up with the demand.

“Hectic to say the least with all the boosters for all of the adult COVID vaccines and the kiddos starting 3-4 weeks ago,” she said. “It’s been hectic.”

Customers acknowledge having to wait at times, but told WBZ-TV they’re sympathizing with just how busy it’s been for pharmacists.

“The stress upon them and their responsibility in the community is a lot that they have to deal with,” said Kenny Huang after receiving his booster shot.

At Gary Drug and Co. on Boston’s Beacon Hill, patients have multiplied but staffing levels have stayed the same.

“We’re unable to maintain that same waiting policy so we’re back to appointments only for vaccinations,” said owner Seth Freedman.

They’re asking for a bit of patience this holiday season.

“If wait times are a little bit longer, if you have to wait on hold for a little longer it’s not because we’re not doing anything,” said Horbowicz.

Pharmacists are stretched thin and their workload as quadrupled.

“We are trying our best to make sure we can meet the demand of people getting their boosters,” Horbowicz said.

