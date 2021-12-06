ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Reports 11,199 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Additional Deaths Over 3 Days

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cz2jC_0dFiTvVd00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 11,199 new confirmed COVID cases and 26 additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 881,828. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,100.

There were 232,083 total new tests reported.

As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is slightly down to 4.53%.

There are 1,118 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 223 patients currently in intensive care.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland: 80% are fully vaccinated, COVID-19 infections on the rise

The Finland National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) reports 86 per cent of the target population for vaccinations, ie those aged 12 and over, have received at least the first dose of vaccine and 80 per cent two doses of vaccine on 10 November. 121,799 people have received the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Wastewater Testing Shows Increased Presence Of COVID

BOSTON (CBS) – Wastewater testing in Massachusetts shows an increase in the presence of COVID, which could predict a possible surge of cases in the state. Medical experts have been tracking wastewater data throughout the pandemic to get a better idea of how prevalent COVID really is in the community. The latest numbers are up to levels we haven’t seen since late January, based on test results from a Massachusetts Water Resources Authority pilot study. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Nearly 10,000 Fully Vaccinated New Yorkers Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19

While the COVID-19 vaccine does protect people against the virus, especially from hospitalization or death, there have been almost 10,000 New Yorkers were hospitalized, even after they got vaccinated. The "breakthrough" data, which is reported by New York State, shows that 9,044 people who are fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That's .07 percent of the fully vaccinated population. Almost 140,000 fully vaccinated residents have contracted COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, as of November 8, 2021.
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns COVID Cases Climbing in These States

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is concerned. Although it's good news that COVID cases are not skyrocketing—"The only thing that's a little bit disconcerting is that we're beginning to plateau," Fauci said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center yesterday. "In other words, the deceleration of cases is now plateaued, and in some areas of the country, we're starting to see a bit of an uptick." Read on to discover where cases are rising—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkvi.com

Nearly 60 new COVID-19 Cases Reported Locally

There were 59 new cases of COVID-19 reported locally, including 40 cases in Marshall County, 12 cases in Starke County, and seven cases in Pulaski County, according to Monday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health. They are among 3,080 newly diagnosed residents in the state from December 4 and December 5.
PULASKI COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Primary school in Renfrewshire shut after suspected Omicron outbreak

A Scottish primary school has been forced to close for the week after a suspected outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant.Parents at Todholm Primary School in Renfrewshire, were told the school would be shut for the next five days after the suspected cases of the new variant.Two class groups in P1, and another in P2, were self-isolating, Renfrewshire Council said.In an email sent to parents, it said the decision to close the school until Monday, December 13, was “due to the difficulty in operating the school with reduced teaching and support staff and maintaining an appropriate staffing level for...
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy