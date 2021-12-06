ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dent Reality Raises $3.4 Million to Bring Augmented Reality to Retail Locations

By Cheddar
 4 days ago

The UK-based augmented reality startup, Dent Reality, raised the equivalent of $3.4 million USD in its most recent funding round. Dent Reality has created an AR app for smartphones that helps shoppers navigate retail locations by providing a layout of a store's aisles, while showing where to find specific items. The company works mainly with grocery stores but aims to integrate its tech with all types of physical spaces. Dent Reality CEO Andrew Hart joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.

