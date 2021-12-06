ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Three Giants takeaways from hapless Week 13 loss to Dolphins

By Justin Bell
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New York Giants Week 13 trip down to Florida saw them struggle in a big way as they fell to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, 20-9. The Giants could not get anything going on offense and the defense failed to stop Miami in crucial situations down the stretch. The loss...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Michael Strahan’s Big Announcement

On Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning America, Michael Strahan announced that he’s going to space in December. The Hall of Famer will be flying on Blue Origin’s spacecraft, the New Shepard. “Blue Origin – they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL QB Has 1 Team In Mind For Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks entered the 2021 season fresh off of surprise trade rumors involving star quarterback Russell Wilson. While nothing happened, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams the quarterback would accept a trade to. Now, 12 weeks into the 2021 season, the Seahawks sit at just 3-8 on the year.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Lose QB Ahead Of New England Game

The Buffalo Bills Quarterback room will have one open seat this year as they prepare for their Monday Night matchup against the New England Patriots. On Tuesday, the Bill announced that backup quarterback Jack Fromm was signed by the New York Giants from the Bills practice squad. Fromm was a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Joe Flacco
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and duds from Eagles 13-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12

The Eagles are probably safe to start making NFL draft plans after a disappointing 13-7 loss to the Giants in Week 12, dropping the team’s record to 5-7 on the season. Whether it be the four turnovers or Philadelphia’s inability to score points on Sunday, there is enough blame to go around in a game that could pull the Eagles to 6-6 on the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Chargers#American Football#The New York Giants Week#The Sean Payton#Giants Dolphins
nfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Russell Wilson’s Seemingly Inevitable Divorce

Russell Wilson’s return hasn’t pulled the Seahawks out of their tailspin, and that’s ominous for his future in Seattle. In this issue:. Why a split could be coming between Wilson and the Seahawks. Wilson already signaled his discontent last offseason. What’s next?. What to make of...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tua Tagovailoa’s bold message after the Dolphins’ home win vs. Giants

The Miami Dolphins extended their winning streak to five games with the convincing 20-9 home victory over the New York Giants in Week 13. As was the case in the Dolphins’ past four games, second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the way for Miami as he anchored four scoring drives. For one, he connected with wide receiver Isaiah Ford for a 2-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that opened up a double-digit lead for Miami and essentially put the game away.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pats Pulpit

AFC East Report: Dolphins continue to surge, and other Week 12 takeaways

The 12th week of the NFL regular season is in the books. That means it is now time for a new edition of the AFC East Report and for a look back at what happened in the New England Patriots’ division over the weekend — one that saw all four teams celebrate victories: the Buffalo Bills returned to their winning ways on Thanksgiving; the Miami Dolphins continue to surge by winning their fourth straight; the New York Jets celebrate their third victory this year.
NFL
FanSided

Three Giants the Miami Dolphins need to game plan against

The Miami Dolphins are looking to continue their winning ways when they take on the New York Giants at home on Sunday. The Dolphins are currently on a 4 game winning streak and the both sides of the ball have seem to hit the strides they were expected to hit when the season kicked off. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has looked sharp in his last 4 games and has shown that he can lead this offense to success. On the other side of the ball, the defense has been playing top quality football, shutting down opposing offenses as if it were their jobs (crazy, right). The team we are seeing now is the team we all expected this last offseason and is good enough to compete against the best of the best in the NFL.
NFL
giants.com

🎥 Watch highlights from Giants vs. Dolphins

The Giants (4-7) traveled Miami to take on the Dolphins (5-7) at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 13. Here are the top highlights from the inter-conference matchup:
NFL
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
106K+
Followers
70K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy