Three Giants takeaways from hapless Week 13 loss to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are looking to continue their winning ways when they take on the New York Giants at home on Sunday. The Dolphins are currently on a 4 game winning streak and the both sides of the ball have seem to hit the strides they were expected to hit when the season kicked off. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has looked sharp in his last 4 games and has shown that he can lead this offense to success. On the other side of the ball, the defense has been playing top quality football, shutting down opposing offenses as if it were their jobs (crazy, right). The team we are seeing now is the team we all expected this last offseason and is good enough to compete against the best of the best in the NFL.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO