ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Releases New Image: Dinosaurs Now Rule The Earth

By Abby Masucol
mxdwn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth” was a phrase seen in 1993’s Jurassic Park, a reference to a bygone era and printed on a banner in a welcome center that nobody ever saw. Nearly 30 years later, the phrase has moved into the modern era of Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth film...

movies.mxdwn.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Teases Split Storyline Between New and Legacy Characters

The first two Jurassic World films largely focused on Chris Pratt's Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard's Claire, though they did find ways to tie these new adventures into the history of the Jurassic Park franchise, but with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, director Colin Trevorrow recently pointed out that the new film will seemingly feature two narratives focusing on the original characters and the new characters, before they eventually collide. These details will likely excite fans of the series, as it means audiences will get to see everything they know and love about familiar dynamics between characters before they all unite into one impressive ensemble. Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to hit theaters on June 10, 2022.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Jurassic World: Dinosaur Expert Reacts To Dominion’s Prequel Footage, Revealing Main Thing Earlier Films Got Wrong

Dinosaur fanatics get ready to be psyched, because apparently the upcoming newest addition to the Jurassic Park franchise Jurassic World: Dominion is doing something pretty cool. The previously released prologue footage of the upcoming film featured some classic dinosaurs. Now, a dinosaur expert has reacted to said footage, also revealing the main thing the other movies in the franchise got wrong.
MOVIES
gamewatcher.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Review

If the original Jurassic World Evolution felt like an ethereal grab at the shroud of nostalgia, then its sequel catches hold solidly and yanks it toward the player. Developer Frontier makes it clear from the off that Jurassic World Evolution 2 promises a full-on dinotastic buffet of dream scenarios for Jurassic Park and World fans in ways the original never quite managed. In doing so, it does end up suffering from a bit of an identity crisis. It’s a Jurassic Park sim that lends itself to chaos a little too well when a little more order could have helped.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Dern
Person
Daniella Pineda
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Colin Trevorrow
Person
Chris Pratt
Person
Jeff Goldblum
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Rating Officially Revealed

As fans wait to catch a glimpse of the film's first official trailer, Jurassic World: Dominion has gotten one step closer to release, as the MPA has confirmed that the film is rated PG-13. This shouldn't come as much surprise to any fan of the series, given that all entries have earned the same rating, with Dominion earning the rating due to "intense sequences of action, some violence, and language." Between the film earning an official rating and director Colin Trevorrow previously confirming that the film had locked picture, the arrival of a trailer can be expected imminently. Jurassic World: Dominion is slated to hit theaters on June 11, 2021.
MOVIES
Collider

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4: When It's on Netflix, Which Dinosaurs Are New & Everything Else to Know

The Jurassic Park franchise has always created a sense of awe and wonder in the minds of the viewers, acting as a doorway between earth’s preserved past and modern sci-fi fantasy. Written by Michael Crichton in the1990s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World novel series have been largely successful in their own right, and their popularity exploded when they were adapted into live-action movies. Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, based on the first novel, was released back in 1993. It was a massive hit, won three Academy Awards, and paved the way for the ever-expanding dino-franchise. So far, we’ve seen 3 Jurassic Park movies, 2 Jurassic World movies (with another on the way), and an animated TV show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.
WILDLIFE
flickdirect.com

The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster Now Available on Peacock

The Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Universal Orlando's most ambitious roller coaster, has been a huge success for the theme park, and now, fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at its creation with the debut of "The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster". The special is streaming now exclusively on Peacock and is narrated by TV personality and Universal theme park fan, Mario Lopez.
LIFESTYLE
ComicBook

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Enters a "Desert of Mysteries" in New Clip (Exclusive)

We're just a matter of days away from the return of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, with Season 4 arriving on Netflix later this week. The new batch of episodes is expected to bring about a new status quo for its ensemble of characters, who have finally escaped Isla Nublar only to find themselves in grave danger when shipwrecked on a mysterious island. To get fans geared up for what that all entails, DreamWorks Animation Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Camp Cretaceous Season 4, which you can check out below.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dominion#Dinosaurs#Planet Earth#Jurassic World#Universal Pictures
altchar.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack release date announced

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is getting its very first DLC pack in a week. The players will get to discover new Cretaceous animals and expand their amusement parks with more species. Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack release date. Jurassic World Evolution 2: Early Cretaceous Pack will be available...
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

Will Dominion be Better Than the Last Two Jurassic World Movies?

We won’t get to really find out how good Jurassic World: Dominion is going to be until June of 2022, but so far it would appear that a lot of people are willing to bet that it will be the best entry in the trilogy since while Fallen Kingdom wasn’t horrible and did hold up in the box office well enough, it kind of felt like something that might need time to become fully appreciated. It’s been this way with many trilogies, as the second movie tends to come along and serves as the bridge for the weary audience to cross to get to the third movie, which means that it might be given plenty of attention, but it’s usually not thought to be the best of the bunch. Plus, Fallen Kingdom did deal with the very controversial idea of whether or not the dinosaurs even deserved to be saved from the volcanic eruption that was turning their home into a killing field. Obviously, several specimens made it off, and those with wings and swimming capability might have found refuge at some point. But for those that were landlocked and couldn’t go anywhere, it was an end that left some audience members feeling sorry for the CGI creatures.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy