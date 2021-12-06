ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

’Get Out’ tops US writers guild list of 101 greatest screenplays of 21st century

By Jeremy Kay
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriters Guild Of America (WGA) has anointed Jordan Peele’s Get Out the best screenplay of its top 101 of the 21st century so far in a list that contains no female writers in the top 10. Charlie Kaufman’s screenplay for Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind based on...

www.screendaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
hackernoon.com

What are the Best Comedy Movies of the 21st Century?

Jack Boreham, Sara Pinto, Mónica Freitas, Ellen Stevens, Favour Amadi, Adrian Morales and Blake Cram discuss the best comedy movies of the 21st century. We talk about the greatest ones alongside the ones we think you should watch. What We Do In The Shadows is a mockumentary about vampires living together in an apartment in New Zealand. It's so funny and clever writing that it has very clever writing. I'm also a sucker for the "scary movie" saga! Especially the first two.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

15 Essential Action Films of the 21st Century

Tom Jolliffe offers up a list of 15 essential 21st Century action films…. As an action aficionado and self-confessed old git, I quietly nod in a small amount of agreement with Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese’s Marvel/modern cinema shade. I grew up in an era when action was performed almost entirely in camera, with an eye dazzling array of stunts and pyrotechnics. Maybe it’s Hard Boiled, the revolutionary fight theatrics of a peak era Jackie Chan, the brilliance of Die Hard, Terminator 2, or the run and gun shenanigans of Stallone, Arnold and the rest. This was my bag. Have standards dropped in the 21st century? Spectacle often supersedes character and a reliance on green screen and top to toe spandex takes away some of the inherent danger one felt in sequences like the Terminator 2: Judgment Day helicopter chase (all practical) or the rope bridge cross in Sorcerer. Still, when sitting back to ponder the 21st century action output, the current century isn’t without its gems and trendsetters.
MOVIES
Variety

Critics Choice Awards Film Voters Guide: Memorable Moments and a Pivotal Year

In 2003 at the eighth annual Critics Choice Awards, there were three in the actor race: Jack Nicholson for “About Schmidt,” Daniel Day-Lewis for “Gangs of New York” and Robin Williams for “One Hour Photo.” There was a tie — between Nicholson and Day-Lewis — but Williams ended up stealing the show when Nicholson invited him on stage. “Robin would you come up and would you give the funniest acceptance speech I ever gave?” Nicholson inquired. Williams then launched into a lengthy “speech” that had stars from Renée Zellweger to Nicole Kidman howling and was praised by the media. It remains...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Jenkins
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Charlie Kaufman
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Michel Gondry
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Upton Sinclair
Person
Cormac Mccarthy
Person
Jonathan Nolan
Person
Ethan Coen
Person
Joel Coen
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Cameron Crowe
Screendaily

"My secret is, just obey your crazy": Jeymes Samuel on directing ‘The Harder They Fall’

Jeymes Samuel finally unleashed his ambitious debut feature some 15 years after conceiving the idea, shining a light on the Black settlers that Hollywood westerns forgot. For his feature-film debut, Jeymes Samuel set himself an almighty task. The Londoner, best known as musician The Bullitts, decided he wanted to make an 1890s-set American western, with a majority Black cast and an immense budget, which he would direct and co-write, while also being a writer/producer on the soundtrack.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Don’t Look Up’: Review

An all-star cast can’t dig Adam McKay’s ironic disaster movie out of a comet-sized hole. Dir: Adam McKay. US. 2021. 138 mins. What if scientists knew the world was ending and humanity did nothing to prevent it? Don’t Look Up turns that frightening premise into a toothless satire, following a collection of characters who are faced with the imminent impact of a comet that will destroy all life on Earth — but rather than the typical disaster film in which the best and brightest work together to avert calamity, Adam McKay’s dark comedy suggests that we’ll continue to be our self-absorbed, uninformed selves. Clearly a commentary on global warming, which folds neatly into a treatise on our ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Don’t Look Up takes aim at plenty of ills — especially the scourge of science-deniers. But a smug, self-satisfied approach proves insufficient at addressing the legitimate woes at core of this picture.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Michelle Yeoh action sci-fi ’Everything Everywhere All At Once’ to open SXSW 2022

The world premiere of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s action sci-fi Everything Everywhere All At Once. Yeoh plays an exhausted Chinese American woman who cannot seem to finish her taxes and gets sucked into an adventure in the multiverse. The ensemble cast includes Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and Jamie Lee Curtis.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guild#Writers Guild Of America#Screenplays#The Social Network#No Country For Old Men#Pan S Labyrinth#Wgaw
Screendaily

Apple Studios to produce Adam McKay, Jennifer Lawrence Theranos feature ‘Bad Blood’

Apple Original Films has ended months of speculation and confirmed it will back Bad Blood, the feature about controversial Theranos founded Elizabeth Holmes that sees Adam McKay direct his Don’t Look Up star Jennifer Lawrence. Lawrence will star as Elizabeth Holmes, whose Silicon Valley blood testing start-up turned the entrepreneur...
MOVIES
Screendaily

Celebrity biographical documentaries take centre stage this awards season

This year’s documentary category sees a rich field of films taking a celebrity individual as their subject — from politicians and sports stars to actors and TV chefs. Ever since Robert Flaherty trained his camera on the title character of Nanook Of The North a century ago, documentary filmmakers have been people who need people.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Harold and Maude’ at 50: An Oral History of How a ‘Harrowing’ Flop Became a Beloved Cult Classic

It was the original cult film. A movie you had to show your girlfriend or boyfriend so they understood you. And it was the comedy Variety called “as much fun as a burning orphanage.” Making “Harold and Maude” wasn’t easy, and releasing it to the general public was even harder. But 50 years on, the touching, droll and subversive story of a troubled teenager, played by Bud Cort, who falls in love with a nearly 80-year old free spirit, played by Ruth Gordon, still feels fresh and funny. The idea for the film was hatched by Colin Higgins, a UCLA film student who lucked...
MOVIES
The Independent

Steven Spielberg deserves better than to be treated as cinema’s fusty grandfather

You’d think it would be sacrilege to badmouth Steven Spielberg. As filmmakers go, the 74-year-old is a monolith, his very name synonymous with cinema itself. After inventing the modern blockbuster with Jaws in 1975, Spielberg went on to create a number of the biggest films ever made. Saving Private Ryan completely redefined the war movie; Jurassic Park was pioneering in its use of CGI. Even the worthiest heirs dubbed “the new Spielberg” (like Christopher Nolan or Denis Villeneuve) seem ghostly pale by comparison. And yet: as cinema’s populist maestro enters the sixth decade of his career, it’s hard not to notice that some people equate Spielberg with everything they don’t like...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Asghar Farhadi to Receive Variety’s Creative Impact in Directing Award at Palm Springs Film Festival

Variety will honor two-time Academy Award-winning director Asghar Farhadi at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on Friday, Jan. 7 as part of the publication’s annual “10 Directors to Watch” and Creative Impact Awards brunch at the Parker Palm Springs. Farhadi will be celebrated for his recent film “A Hero”, released by Amazon Studios, as well his entire body of work which includes “A Separation,” “Everybody Knows” and “The Salesman.” “With ‘A Hero,’ Oscar-winning filmmaker Asghar Farhadi reaffirms his place at the forefront of international writer-directors,” said Variety’s executive vice president of content, Steven Gaydos. “The film’s Grand Prix award at the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Titane’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau on How This Was The Hardest Script She Has Ever Written

French director Julia Ducournau, who burst onto the world filmmaking scene in 2016 with “Raw,” admits it wasn’t easy to come up with her latest film, “Titane.” “I think that it is the hardest script I’ve ever had to write, although I’m very young in my career,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that “Raw” had found its success.” On the podcast, Ducournau discusses her journey to creating...
MOVIES
Variety

Remembering Lina Wertmüller: A Trailblazer Whose Best Films, Like ‘Seven Beauties,’ Swept You Away

If you weren’t around at the time, it’s hard to communicate just what a splashy, dominating place the Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller occupied during the 1970s. Wertmüller, who died on Thursday at 93, was far from the first celebrated woman director — just think of Agnès Varda, Shirley Clarke, Elaine May, Lois Weber, Ida Lupino, Dorothy Arzner, or Barbara Loden. But apart from the infamous Leni Riefenstahl, it’s fair to say that Wertmüller was the first woman filmmaker to become a household name. She was the first to receive an Academy Award nomination for best director (in 1976, for the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Sing 2’ Filmmaker Garth Jennings Reveals Spike Jonze’s Uncredited Role as Feline Assistant

The Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures animated sequel Sing 2 boasts an impressive cast of voice talent including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Bono, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharell Wiliams, Halsey, Bobby Cannavale, Letitia Wright, Eric André and Chelsea Peretti. During a post-screening Q&A at the London West Hollywood on Wednesday evening, the franchise’s filmmaker Garth Jennings revealed that there’s another boldfaced name who turned in a memorable performance but is absent from the official roster. “Can we draw attention to somebody who isn’t credited as a voice but has a role in the film?” Jennings asked the...
MOVIES
Collider

The Best TV Westerns of the 21st Century

Although we’re far from the popularity of TV westerns like Gunsmoke (which ran for an astonishing 20 years), westerns have received a bit of a revival during the Golden Age of Television, helped in part by some fantastic creatives and quite a bit of genre-mixing. 21st century TV westerns often dip into other genres like crime and gangster, even blending sci-fi and fantasy at times. This helped to revive the often overlooked western genre, as well as make it more appealing and relevant to audiences in the new millennium.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy