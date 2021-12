For the first time in about five years, the Boston Bruins look like a team that could be a fringe playoff team and appear on the decline. Now with the recent news that Jake DeBrusk has requested a trade, head coach Bruce Cassidy has also been put in the COVID-19 protocol. To top it all off, Brad Marchand has been suspended three games for slew footing Oliver Ekman-Larson. It's safe to say things appear to be going from bad to worse for the Bruins.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO