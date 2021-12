Google has recently shown a trend towards improving one-handed usage in its first-party apps. We've seen this throughout its Material You rollout and on the Android 12 update on Pixel phones, where apps like Google Translate have most UI elements moved to the bottom for better reachability. Now it seems to be working on a new redesign to the Search app, which is going to see the search bar moved to the bottom, enhancing the experience on great Android phones like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO