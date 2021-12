NXT Triple Crown Champion Johnny Gargano turned some heads this week when it was revealed that he's set for the NXT War Games match...two days after his contract ends. Well, it's not two days after his contract ends anymore. Fightful has learned that Johnny Gargano has agreed to a one-week extension of his original deal, that will carry him through NXT War Games. Instead of December 3, Gargano's deal now ends on December 10. We're told there have been ongoing contract talks, and will look to gain more details along the way. Much like Adam Cole earlier this year, WWE spoke highly of Gargano being willing to extend his deal when he'll likely have other suitors angling for his services.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO