My take five focuses on the hiring of Marcus Freeman as the next head football coach at Notre Dame. 1. How quickly before the honeymoon ends for Marcus Freeman? Will it ever end? Can he be demanding? Can he embrace being unpopular with his assistants and players at times in order to get results? These are all the questions that Notre Dame fans need to start considering as the Freeman era begins. We know he can recruit but every other facet of his head coaching at the collegiate level is a mystery. It’s exactly why it’s not a good idea to elevate an assistant with no head coaching experience at Notre Dame. It’s the most demanding, complicated college job in America.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO