This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," December 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY. It's hard to believe, right, 115 days Biden's cowardice in Afghanistan is having a snowball effect all around the world, all of America's international foes, every hostile regime. They're all trying to take advantage of Joe and his obvious cognitive decline. His appeasement-centric policies and, frankly, sheer incompetence. He's turned the page he tells us.

