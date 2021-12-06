ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City provides update on COVID-19 for Monday, December 6, 2021

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Department of Public Health today reported an additional 25,197 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Philadelphia since last reported on Thursday, December 2. This brings the total number of fully vaccinated Philadelphians to at least 936,564, and the number of Philadelphians with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to at least 1,167,622. Currently, 75.4 percent of Philadelphia adults are fully vaccinated, and 94 percent of Philadelphia adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

All residents ages five and older are eligible to be vaccinated in Philadelphia. 13.3 percent of 5-to-11-year-olds in Philadelphia have received at least one vaccine dose. Among eligible Philadelphians ages 12 and older, 69.9 percent are fully vaccinated, and 87.1 percent have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Department of Health reports 292 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in Philadelphia hospitals, with a total of 32 on ventilators.

In the last two weeks, 4.5 percent of COVID-19 tests in Philadelphia have come back positive. Thus far during the pandemic, 178,765 Philadelphians have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 4,099 have succumbed to the virus. Philadelphia is averaging 409 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks.

