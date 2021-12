Alabama has enjoyed nearly two months of low and declining COVID-19 case counts, but there are signs that decrease has leveled out and could soon change. “It looks like delta is marching back down into the southeast,” Dr. Suzanne Judd, a professor and epidemiologist in the University of Alabama’s School of Public Health, said in a press conference earlier this week. “You can actually watch the virus as it moves from one county to the next.”

