Law Enforcement

State police boost COVID vaccine rule enforcement at State House

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

New Jersey State Police have stepped up enforcement of a requirement that people who visit the New Jersey State House show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test.

Troopers stood guard at entrances around the complex, including little-used doorways where no state police presence is typically present. They routed visitors to a single entrance where they were directed to show vaccination proof and undergo a temperature screening. This included those with statehouse badges who work in the complex.

The stepped-up enforcement comes after confusion broke out last week when Republican Assembly members defied the requirement and attempted to gain access to the Assembly chamber without showing vaccination proof or a negative test.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.

