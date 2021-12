A trickle of excited conversation ran through the audience Friday night just before Lioness took the stage. For serious devotees of live music, of jazz, of Firehouse 12 as a storied listening and recording room, the thrill of attendance cannot be taken for granted, now that audiences and fans worldwide have learned what it’s like to not have it available. As for me, I had the time to unhurriedly grab another glass of water, and fetch a better pair of headphones before the band hit, maybe even crank the heat up a notch. I was watching live, from home — even though pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 5 DAYS AGO