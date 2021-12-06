ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Globes: HFPA Invites Stars to Announce Nominations, Reveals Show Will Focus on Philanthropy (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is hoping that top talent will participate in the announcement of Golden Globe nominations on Dec. 13.

Variety has obtained a letter, signed by HFPA president Helen Hoehne, that was sent last week inviting celebrities to participate in the announcement. In the past, about three or four celebs were usually on hand to unveil the nominees. The last live announcement before the pandemic took place in 2019 with Dakota Fanning, Tim Allen and Susan Kelechi Watson in attendance.

Hoehne also writes in that the Globes ceremony on Jan. 9 will focus on the group’s philanthropic efforts. It is the first indication of what the HFPA has planned after NBC announced in May that it would not air the Golden Globe Awards ceremony in 2022 in the wake of the organization coming under fire for its lack of diversity among its membership as well as questionable business practices.

In an interview with Variety on Dec. 2, the HFPA’s new chief diversity officer, Neil Phillips, reiterated the org’s commitment to a radical overhaul. “The danger is expecting there to be a sort of immediate fix,” he said. “If the HFPA is seen giving a certain number of awards to talent of color, creatives of color, then the HFPA is fixed. It just doesn’t work that way. The notion of thinking that this is going to be some quick fix as a result of what awards are handed out in the coming weeks, that’s not what we should be looking for.”

The HFPA announced last week that Globe nominations will be announced on Dec. 13 from the Beverly Hilton’s International Ballroom, but no details were provided as to how the news would be presented or whether it would be televised or made available as a live stream.

When the HFPA unveiled its calendar with submission deadlines in October, it also included that the 79th annual ceremony would be held on Jan. 9. But no details about the ceremony have been revealed.

In January 2008, at the height of the writers strike that crippled Hollywood that winter, the Globe winners were revealed by HFPA members at a press conference held at the Beverly Hilton.

