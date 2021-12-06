ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

7 Creative Christmas Tree Alternatives For Cat Parents

By Maggie Clancy
CatTime
CatTime
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BYey0_0dFiR5Li00

(Picture Credit: Oxana Abramova/Getty Images)

There’s just something about a Christmas tree that makes cats want to destroy it. Whether it’s playing with tinsel, nesting up in the branches, or batting at ornaments, most cats will find a way to wreak havoc on your holiday spruce.

If you still want to be festive without running the risk of your kitty destroying the Christmas tree — or worse problems, like having serious issues after ingesting tinsel — there are ways to have a tree without having a tree.

Here are seven Christmas tree alternatives for folks with mischievous kitties.

1. Photo Collage Christmas Tree

Take photos from previous holiday seasons and create a pine-like shape with them on your wall. Decorate it with festive washi tape.

Be sure to include some photos of your kitty so they don’t feel left out!

2. Hanging Christmas Tree

If you can’t stand the idea of forgoing the scent of fresh pine needles, this one is for you. Take tree branches and arrange them on your wall in this minimal, chic manner.

Or, you can make non-real branches with this tutorial over at almost makes perfect.

3. Wooden Card Display

This cute DIY plywood card holder keeps things merry and bright. As you get more and more into the season, you can add more cards you receive to the tree!

Cards are a lot less tempting to cats than twinkling lights and sparkly ornaments.

4. A Book Tree

If you have a lot of hardcover books in your home, this cat-proof Christmas tree alternative is perfect for you. Simply take the hardcover books and arrange them in a tree-like fashion.

If you don’t have a ton of books, you can start your tree on a small, round table to give it some height — and to keep kitties from automatically assuming it’s a toy for them.

5. Hang Up A Christmas Tree Wall Tapestry

This Christmas tree alternative is excellent not only for cat parents, but also for people short on space.

The flat tapestry still shows you’re in the holiday spirit, but it’s nowhere near as tempting for your cat to jump into as a regular tree.

6. A Hanging Ornament Christmas Tree

This gorgeous tree idea may seem like a tempting toy to cats… and it can be.

If you opt for this hanging tree, be sure that the lowest ornaments are in no way accessible to your cat, otherwise you may end up with a lot of shattered ornaments on the floor.

7. Trim The Bottom Half Of Your Tree — Or Shave It Completely

This alternative Christmas tree for cat parents is definitely for those with a sense of humor. If you get a live tree, simply cut off all of the bottom branches.

Maybe leave only the top third of the tree in tact. This way, your cat can’t easily climb up or bat at the ornaments and décor hanging on the top of the tree.

Do you have a creative Christmas tree alternative that’s safe for cats? What does your tree look like this year? Let us know in the comments below!

The post 7 Creative Christmas Tree Alternatives For Cat Parents appeared first on CatTime .

Comments / 0

Related
Canby Herald

Expanding Christmas tree horizons

The OSU Extension Center in Aurora is looking to the future of Christmas trees by developing new typesAlready found your perfect Christmas tree this holiday season? It's easier to find a great yule tree in this part of the state than anywhere else in the nation. That's because Oregon is the leading producer of Christmas trees in the U.S. and has been for more than 40 years. The state also produce the best trees, according to Chal Landgren, Oregon State University's Extension Christmas tree specialist. "Thanks to the efforts of western Oregon farmers and forest owners, including...
AURORA, OR
wfla.com

Best frosted Christmas tree

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While a fully decorated green Christmas tree is a traditional part of creating the spirit of the holidays, many people believe the white frosted or flocked tree does it even better. These simulated snow-covered trees capture the feeling of a winter wonderland as the branches glisten and the colored lights and ornaments pop against the white background.
LIFESTYLE
nbcrightnow.com

Christmas Tree Shortage

ELLENSBURG, WA - It is the holiday season and many families have a tradition of getting a Christmas tree and decorating it together, but this year there might not be enough trees for every family. "Some of the growers suffered as much as 50% or some of them 100% losses...
ELLENSBURG, WA
East Bay Times

Will Oakland cat destroy the Christmas tree again this year?

DEAR JOAN: Last year when we put up our Christmas tree, our very active and curious cat, Maisey, immediately knocked it over and created a huge mess. We put it back up, cleaned up the broken ornaments and mopped up the spilled water, only to have her immediately launch herself at the tree and make another huge mess.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Books#Christmas Ornaments#Christmas Tree#Shirlsdsmnd
katzenworld.co.uk

Keeping Cats Safe: Christmas Safety

Most of us look forward to the festive period, however, for cats Christmas may be a time of stress and risk of injury. As a species cats enjoy routine and are sensitive to changes in their environment, making the celebrations challenging. In addition, the season means certain toxic plants and food may be accessible to curious cats. At International Cat Care we have consulted veterinary members to ask them what injuries they see at this time of year. Based on this information and with the input of the Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS) this article offers advice on what to keep out of reach and what to do to minimise the disruption to keep our cats happy this Christmas.
PETS
HOLAUSA

Simple tips: How to keep your cats away from your Christmas tree

No one loves Christmas lights more than cats, especially when they can play around with your favorite ornaments and chew on the wires, and while they might be having fun, they could ruin your Christmas decorations and even get electrocuted. So if you are worried about your furry...
PETS
News Register

Where to find a Christmas tree

Several places in Yamhill County are offering U-cut trees or tree lots where local residents can choose from several types of Christmas decorations. They include:. - The McMinnville Lions Club is selling Christmas trees this year in the lot next to Sears, 1621 N.E. Baker St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until all trees are sold. Prices range from $25 to $95, depending on type and size.
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
People

Turn Your Cat's and Dog's Paw Prints Into Christmas Tree Ornaments with These DIY Clay Kits

The key to making any Christmas tree unique is to fill it with ornaments and decorations that carry special, personal meanings. Think pieces themed to your favorite shows or funny options that remind you of an inside joke. Even better, ornaments that relate to your family members will make your tree truly the heart of any home — and don't forget the four-legged member of your family.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
SPY

The Ultimate Christmas Wreath Guide: How-To, History and the Best Christmas Wreath Options

Table of Contents History of Christmas Wreaths Real vs Artificial Christmas Wreaths Best Christmas Wreaths How to Make a Christmas Wreath There are two spots that serve as prime real estate for Christmas wreaths: above the fireplace mantel and on the front door. Of course, you can hang a Christmas wreath wherever you’d like, including: Above the mantel On any door On any window Above the table On the backs of chairs On your porch From any tree From a street lamp But the question still remains, what type of Christmas wreath should you get? We’ve sorted through all that’s out there to pull together some of the best Christmas wreath ideas. Plus, we’ve...
LIFESTYLE
theweektoday.com

Happy holi-dogs!: Dogs strut in style in Christmas Parade

The Wareham Village Association’s Christmas Parade brought hundreds of people to Main Street on Saturday afternoon to admire festive floats — and many dogs dressed in their best Christmas garb. Wareham Week has compiled a gallery of some of the most festive pups.
ANIMALS
theshoppersweekly.com

Caring for your Christmas Cacti

Christmas Cacti have flattened leaves with rounded teeth. The Thanksgiving Cacti has pointed teeth. The Easter Cacti have pointed teeth with fibrous hairs in the leaf joints. Normally the cacti will bloom close to the holiday suggested by its name. Many florists will often force plants into bloom at other times. It is my experience that most of the Christmas Cacti sold are actually Thanksgiving cacti! So, they will normally bloom after that first year around Thanksgiving. And do not be surprised if the plant that you bought this year for Christmas time blooms before Thanksgiving the following and subsequent years.
GARDENING
lushome.com

DIY Christmas Decorations, Fun and Frugal Craft Ideas for Winter Decorating

Handmade Christmas decorations are a fabulous way to spend time with your kids and friends. Fun and frugal craft ideas offer perfect projects for winter decorating. If you are a fan of crafts or you need to make your kids busy, here are Lushome craft ideas offering unique entertainment on cold winter days. Snowman crafts make ideal DIY Christmas decorations perfect for the whole winter season.
HOME & GARDEN
pawtracks.com

How to introduce an adult cat to a new kitten

If you have a cat and you’ve decided to add a new kitten to your family, you’re probably hoping that they’ll quickly become the best of friends. Although cats often do bond and get along well, it’s a process that takes time. No matter how eager you are for your...
PETS
pawtracks.com

Here’s what to do if your cat tries to chew the Christmas tree lights

Even the smartest cats can’t always help themselves around Christmas trees. Evergreens seem to provide endless entertainment for our feline friends: From climbing them, to batting at the ornaments, to chewing on the lights, there’s always something compelling for cats to do while the tree is up!. Cats...
PETS
petpress.net

What is Your Cat Spirit Animal?

Cat owners often wonder what cat they would like to be. People who don’t own cats might identify with cat characteristics, but cat lovers know there are lots of cat traits that only cat lovers possess. This cat spirit animal quiz is for cat owners or cat lovers who want...
PETS
CatTime

World Toilet Day: 6 Cats Messing With Your Toilet [VIDEOS]

Are you ready for World Toilet Day? This esteemed celebration of porcelain bowls and advancements in flushing technology takes place every November 19th, although some cats don't need a hashtag holiday as an excuse to tamper with their humans' toilets. The post World Toilet Day: 6 Cats Messing With Your Toilet [VIDEOS] appeared first on CatTime.
PETS
theridgewoodblog.net

The Hermitage Christmas Tree Lighting!

Ho-Ho-Kus NJ, on November 28th the Hermitage will host it’s Christmas Tree Lighting! There is free admission for all who wish to come see the lighting of our spectacular Sugi-Pine, enjoy some hot cocoa, and spread some holiday cheer! Festivities begin at 4 PM. We hope to see you there!
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Telegraph

Diana Henry's brilliant alternative Christmas puddings

When I was at primary school, I used to go home with my friend Mandy – she lived just across the road – for a drink of squash before walking back to my house. Mandy’s mum seemed to revel in having children – there were four of them squashed into a small cottage – as the place was full of board games (we didn’t have any), books and, at Christmas, felt elves and snow globes you could wind up. It was a thrill, a happily chaotic den of magic.
LIFESTYLE
CatTime

CatTime

Los Angeles, CA
615
Followers
352
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://cattime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy