This Fascinating Couture Fashion Exhibition Is Coming To The Legion Of Honor

By Jamie Ferrell
 6 days ago

Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy is a lavish, glamorous exhibition coming to the Legion of Honor in April 2022.

Widely acclaimed Chinese designer Guo Pei is bringing an absolutely captivating exhibition to the Legion of Honor. Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy is an exclusive presentation of pieces from Beijing and Paris runways, showcasing intricate craftsmanship, embroidery, unconventional dressmaking, and more. Visit a fantasy world that presents a fantasy world of China’s imperial history, European court life, architecture, and botany.

Guo Pei, Alternate Universe, Fall-Winter 2019-2020. Photography by Lian Xu, courtesy of the artist. Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see over 80 of Guo Pei’s best works from the last 2 decades, including many creations that have never been shown to the public. The show will be presented exclusively at the Legion of Honor , with some of Guo Pei’s most opulent designs displayed within the museum’s permanent galleries.

This allows visitors to identify certain historical and iconographical references in the artist’s work. For example, see Guo Pei’s gold-embroidered “Dajing” or (“Magnificent Gold”) ensemble presented among the museum’s existing collection of French and Italian Baroque and Rococo art.

Salon Doré installed at the Legion of Honor in San Francisco. Photograph by Henrik Kam. Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

The special exhibition galleries will be dedicated to several of Guo Pei’s main runway collections . An Amazing Journey in a Childhood Dream (2008) presents playful and theatrical designs in Chinese fashion. Garden of Soul (2015) and Elysium (2018) consider floral motifs in the context of Chinese textiles and basket-weaving. Legend (2017) and L’Architecture (2018-2019) explore European architectural elements in fashion. The exhibition finale will showcase Alternate Universe (2019-2020), an examination of reincarnation and the afterlife. This exclusive presentation of Guo Pei’s work will present these and other must-see collections.

Guo Pei, Elysium, Spring/Summer 2018. Photography by Lian Xu, courtesy of the artist. Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

China became a leader in the fashion world at the beginning of the twenty-first century, and Guo Pei is considered to be China’s first couturier. She has dressed celebrities, royalty, and more for two decades, and now employs over 500 artisans who produce her innovative visions. She has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and one of Business of Fashion’s BoF 500.

Legion of Honor in Lincoln Park. Photograph by Steve Whittaker, @FAMSF. Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

Be sure to put Guo Pei: Couture Fantasy on your calendar for April 2022. This unbelievable exhibition is created exclusively for the Legion of Honor, and is sure to astound. The collection comes courtesy of the  Caroline and H. McCoy Jones Department of Textile Arts, which has showcased popular displays of costume and textile arts, most recently Contemporary Muslim Fashions (2018) and Patrick Kelly: Runway of Love (2021).

Find the Legion of Honor at Lincoln Park, 100 34th Avenue in San Francisco.

Featured image: Guo Pei, Himalaya Spring/Summer 2020. Photography by Lian Xu, courtesy of the artist. Image courtesy of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

Secret SF

