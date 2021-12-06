ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon-by-the-sea, NJ

Toys collected for families in need at Avon tree lighting

By Anthony Garcia
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
AVON-BY-THE-SEA

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The annual tree lighting returned on Sunday after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year as a part of the event, holiday luminaries were sold by the Garden Club and donations of toys were collected for families in need.

On Dec. 5, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. parents and children gathered outside of the municipal building drank hot chocolate and were visited by Santa Claus who arrived on a bicycle. Children sang carols, danced to holiday music and had their photo taken with Santa in front of the tree.

Before counting down the tree lighting, Mayor Ed Bonanno thanked residents who donated and the PBA for organizing the drive for Toys for Tots. He also thanked the Public Works Department who decorated the municipal lawn and the Garden Club who sold holiday luminaires during the event.

“We missed this last year, it’s really nice to have a chance for everyone to get together and have Santa here,” said Mayor Bonanno.

President of New Jersey Police Benevolent Association [PBA] Local 50, Ryan Cantlon told The Coast Star that items donated by residents at the toy drive would be given to a foster care nonprofit organization, Embrella Foster and Adoptive Family Drive, to then be given out to families during the holiday season.

More
