ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

$200 M. from Sports Mogul’s Fortune Will Back Museums in Upstate New York and Detroit

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12P2dQ_0dFiQiST00

A foundation established in Buffalo , New York, by the late American sports magnate Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. will put $200 million toward funding Upstate New York and Detroit.

As part of the commitment, the foundation is allocating $60 million over a 10-year period to a new endowment. That endowment will provide annual funding in amounts between $100,000 and $500,000 for 13 of the largest museums in upstate New York Area and Michigan. Eleven of those spaces are located in Buffalo.

Among the arts institutions set to receive funds are the Buffalo AKG Art Museum and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, which will receive $500,000 annually, as well as the Burchfield Penney Art Center, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House, and the Shea Performing Art Center, which will each get $100,000 per year. Other institutions focused on history and science will also receive funding.

In Michigan, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and the Detroit Institute of Arts will receive $700,000 each year. Smaller institutions like the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn and the Holocaust Memorial Center in Farmington Hills will be among the other recipients of $100,000–$150,000 annual donations.

The foundation is also dispensing one-time gifts of $5 million to support expansion projects at the newly renovated Buffalo AKG Art Museum, the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, and the Motown Museum in Detroit.

Representatives for the foundation said the effort is meant to bolster economic development in Upstate New York and Michigan. Describing the selected institutions as “cultural treasures and economic drivers,” David Egner, the foundation’s president and CEO, said a statement, “We hope this annual operating support will help to strengthen the financial condition of these institutions allowing them to continue to develop creative, audience-centered initiatives that make them more inclusive.”

The foundation’s trustees initiated discussions of the funding plan in mid-March 2020, just before the onset of the pandemic. Some representatives from the recipient museums have said the extra funding will prevent further layoffs, Buffalo News reported.

Following Wilson’s death in 2014, the foundation was established with a fund of $1.2 billion taken from his sale of the Buffalo Bills football team. The estate’s fund is now believed to be valued at $2 billion after gains made in stock investments. The total is set to be allocated to organizations between the two regions by 2035, when the foundation will be dissolved.

Investing in the cultural sector is a new move for the philanthropic foundation, which has for six years since being established focused largely on causes related to athletics, caregiving, and economic development.

Though Wilson was not known as a major backer of the arts during his lifetime, he did acquire a small trove of valuable paintings by Claude Monet and Alfred Sisley.

“We recognize that arts and culture institutions collectively contribute to very fabric of community identity,” said Mary Wilson, the sports magnate’s niece, who serves as a life trustee on the foundation’s board. “Making them essential in retaining and attracting top talent that fuel our business community.”

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ARTnews

‘Hamilton Aphrodite’ Sells for Record-Setting $24.6 M. at Auction

An ancient Roman marble statue dubbed the Hamilton Aphrodite sold for £18.6 Million ($24.6 million) during a single-lot sale at Sotheby’s in London on Tuesday. The result for the sculpture was 9 times the £2 million ($2.7 million) low estimate. It set a record for the most ever paid for an ancient marble sculpture, according to the auction house. After 5 bidders competed for the work in a 20 minute-long battle during the live sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters, the work hammered on a final bid of £16 million ($21 million) placed by an Asian collector. The anonymous buyer was bidding...
ARTS
ARTnews

Greg Tate, Influential Critic, Essayist, and Chronicler of the Black Avant-Garde, Dies at 64

Greg Tate, an incisive and influential critic and essayist who focused on matters related to music, art, and other realms of culture, has died at the age of 64. Reports of his passing began circulating online early Tuesday, and his publisher Duke University Press confirmed the news. A cause of death was not immediately available. Tate made his name early on as a studious and stylish writer about music and art for publications including the Village Voice, Vibe, and Spin—as well as ARTnews, for which he wrote a number of essays and reviews dating back to 2017. He was one of...
ENTERTAINMENT
ARTnews

Robert E. Lee Monument to Be Melted Down, White House Addresses Art Market, and More: Morning Links from December 8, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines TO PRESERVE OR NOT TO PRESERVE. That is the question that has frequently come up during conversations about Confederate monuments that have been removed. A Robert E. Lee monument that was taken down in Charlottesville, Virginia, this past summer won’t quite be kept in its original form, the Washington Post reports. Instead, it’ll be melted down and turned into another artwork by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, a local Black-led museum. Meanwhile, a monument of a very different sort has been set up at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, per New York Times:...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ARTnews

Boston College’s McMullen Museum Gifted $20 M. in Art from Investor Peter Lynch

Investor Peter Lynch, vice chairman of Fidelity Management and Research Company, donated $20 million worth of art from his private collection to Boston College, where he is a trustee associate. The 27 paintings and three drawings will be displayed at the College’s McMullen Museum of Art as the Carolyn A. and Peter S. Lynch Collection. “When we got married, Carolyn and I did not have money to purchase art, so the fine art collection came later,” said Lynch in a statement. “We cherished having this art in our homes, but it is now time to give it away so that it...
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Local
Michigan Government
City
Buffalo, NY
New York City, NY
Government
City
Rochester, MI
ARTnews

San Antonio Museum of Art Names Emily Ballew Neff Director

The San Antonio Museum of Art has announced Emily Ballew Neff as its new director. Neff joins the museum following a six-year tenure as director of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art in Tennessee. She will take the helm at SAMA on January 18. In a statement, Ballew Neff said, “Across the past 40 years, SAMA has grown from its grassroots beginnings into an institution recognized for its expansive encyclopedic collection, a history of scholarship and innovative presentations, and a deep commitment to its community. I am so looking forward to the opportunity to work with the Museum’s team and board...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ARTnews

Introducing ARTnews’s Deciders 2022 Guest Editor: Hank Willis Thomas

Hank Willis Thomas, the guest editor of the latest Deciders issue of ARTnews, is an artist whose practice is so wide-ranging that it resists easy summary. He makes art in a variety of mediums (photography, sculpture, collage) and materials (recent work renders images of protests as screenprints on retroreflective vinyl). From the beginning of his career, he has been inverting recognizable branding and advertising messaging and imagery, using it to direct viewers’ attention to troubling aspects of the world we live in. A classic example is his photograph Priceless #1 from 2004, a spoof of a Mastercard ad with these...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Copy of Ancient Laocoön Sculpture at San Francisco’s Legion of Honor Vandalized

A 20th-century copy of an ancient sculpture of Laocoön in San Francisco has been vandalized. Housed outside the Legion of Honor, the marble sculpture is currently missing some of its figures’ heads, according to ABC7, which first reported the news last Friday. The original Laocoön and His Sons, owned by the Vatican Museum, features a Trojan priest and his sons ensnared by sea serpents that attack them. That sculpture may have been of ancient Greek origin, and like other masterpieces from those civilizations, it is believed to be missing some of its parts, including the arm of Laocoön himself. Now, so too...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ARTnews

ARTnews Announces Launch of New International Edition in Japan

ARTnews is launching a new ARTnews JAPAN edition to begin publishing in January by way of a licensing agreement with the Japanese company MAGUS Co. The new digital edition will focus on coverage of global art news as well as surveys of developments and trends of the kind chronicled by ARTnews since its beginning as a weekly broadsheet more than a century ago. “Japan has long been one of the most exciting places in the world for contemporary art, and I’m thrilled that America’s oldest and most respected art magazine now has a Japanese edition,” said Sarah Douglas, the editor-in-chief of...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lloyd Wright
Person
Alfred Sisley
ARTnews

National Gallery of Art to Return Benin Bronze, Artist Sells Her Eggs as NFT, and More: Morning Links from December 6, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ANOTHER MUSEUM RETURNS ITS BENIN BRONZE. The National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C. is the latest institution with plans to send back a work from a cache of pieces looted from the Kingdom of Benin by British soldiers in 1897. Per the Art Newspaper, the work in question, a sculpture of a cockerel, is the only Benin Bronze  that the museum owns. The National Gallery said it was “eager” to begin working with Nigeria on the repatriation. It’s the latest museum to make such a plan in recent months, after the Metropolitan Museum of...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Met, Studio Museum in Harlem Partner to Oversee Vast Archive of James Van Der Zee’s Photography

The Studio Museum in Harlem has long been the keeper of many hidden gems, including an archive devoted to James Van Der Zee, who shook up photography with his studio portraits of Black New Yorkers. Having held the archive for decades, the Studio Museum will now partner with another institution further downtown, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, to steward 20,000 prints and 30,000 negatives by the artist, as well as ephemera and photo equipment. As part of the landmark partnership which will likely change the way Van Der Zee’s work is seen and studied, the Met is now a co-owner of...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Poland’s Top Contemporary Art Museum Rocked by Controversy Over Choice for New Director

In a move that has been roundly criticized by members of the Polish art community, the Zachęta National Gallery of Art in Warsaw announced that its new director would be Janusz Janowski, a painter and musician who has never before run an art museum. The appointment of Janowski, who is set to take the helm next year, has touched off a bitter controversy over the state’s role in the museum. He was chosen by Polish Prime Minister Piotr Gliński, who has previously faced accusations that his government was interfering in art museums in the country. Janowski is set to replace Hanna...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Brooklyn Museum Hires Former Obama Administration Aide as President, COO

The Brooklyn Museum has appointed Kimberly Panicek (KP) Trueblood as its next president and chief operating officer, beginning next year. She replaces David Berliner, who has served in the role since 2016 and was previously a trustee. Trueblood has an expansive résumé outside of the museum world, most recently serving as chief of staff for the American Civil Liberties Union since 2017. At the ACLU, she spearheaded several organizational changes within the organization, revamped its fundraising infrastructure, and established an analytics department. She has also worked extensively in politics, as director of White House Operations during President Barack Obama’s administration between 2013...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museums#Art Institute#Sports Mogul#American#Jr#Upstate New York
ARTnews

Michael Steinhardt, Billionaire Antiquities Collector, Surrenders 180 Looted Objects

Michael Steinhardt, a billionaire New York financier and antiquities collector, has turned over surrendered 180 looted objects valued at $70 million and received an unprecedented lifetime ban on future acquisitions, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office. Steinhardt agreed to the forfeiture after a four-year investigation determined that the seized objects had been plundered and illegally smuggled out of 11 countries in an international trafficking operation. The works eventually appeared on the art market without paperwork establishing a verifiable provenance. “For decades, Michael Steinhardt displayed a rapacious appetite for plundered artifacts without concern for the legality of his actions, the legitimacy...
POLITICS
ARTnews

Who’s That Art Dealer in the Beatles Documentary?

Just shy of the three-hour mark in episode two of Peter Jackson’s new Beatles documentary Get Back, as the band is rehearsing “Let It Be,” an impeccably dressed gentleman with slicked-back hair glides into the studio while John Lennon looks up and sings, to the tune the nascent song was taking,“Ah, here’s to Robert Fraser.” The film then identifies the visitor, in text at the bottom of the screen, as none other than “Art dealer Robert Fraser.” The uninitiated may not know that Fraser wasn’t just any art dealer, but one who revolutionized the London art scene; when Pace gallery organized...
MOVIES
ARTnews

Saint Laurent Displays Paintings by Designer Sho Shibuya at Waterfront Showcase in Miami

For Miami Art Week, the fashion brand Saint Laurent tapped designer and artist Sho Shibuya for an exhibition mounted on the sands near 17th street. The French luxury label’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, commissioned Shibuya to show a series of painted newspapers made as part of his series “Sunrise from a Small Window.” Shibuya, the New York-based founder of the creative studio Placeholder, started the series last year in response to the pandemic. In April 2020, he began painting over the front pages of the newspaper as reports related to crisis and social unrest began to worsen in tone. Painting the...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

Colorful Santa Fe Comes Onboard for the ARTnews Travel Program

ARTnews and Academic Travel Abroad are launching an exciting new travel program for 2022 that offers exclusive experiences with insight that only our experts can provide. 5 Days | May 18-22, 2022 Immerse yourself in the spring landscapes, diverse cultures, and vibrant art of New Mexico. Join Art Market Monitor editor and former ARTnews editorial director Marion Maneker for an exclusive experience only found with ARTnews. Maneker guides in-depth viewings of prominent collections, galleries, and museums, and artists’ homes, studios, and gardens. Distinguished indigenous artists and photographers, art managers and institute directors, and other art experts eagerly discuss our audience’s shared passions. Enjoy...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
News Break
Politics
ARTnews

Trends Around Miami: NFTs in Hiding, Covid Protocols Thrown to the Wind, and More

Art Basel, NADA, Untitled, high-profile parties, runway shows, concerts, gallery dinners, performance art—there’s been a whole lot to see and do this week in Miami. Although the mood may have been slightly dampened by continued travel restrictions and the prospect of continued Covid spread, activity largely progressed as planned. But what did it all mean? And what might we stand to learn about the state of the market and art world at large? Below, six trends that could be gleaned by shuttling around Miami this week. NFTs in Hiding NFTs, which over the past year have sold for prices rising to millions...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

Lawrence Weiner, Giant of Conceptual Art Who Had a Way with Words, Dies at 79

Lawrence Weiner, a godfather of the Conceptual art movement of the 1960s and ’70s, has died. Lisson Gallery and i8 Gallery, both of which represent Weiner, said in their announcements that he died on Thursday at the age of 79. A cause of death was not stated, though the artist said in a 2020 interview that he was in treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. With his sculptural installations composed with koan-like texts, Weiner experimented with the slippery nature of language and the ways that words connote meaning. Despite the seemingly academic underpinning of his art, Weiner’s works are also...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

Kandis Williams and Marcellina Akpojotor Shine in Art Basel Miami’s Positions Section

Tucked away in a corner of the Miami Beach Convention Center is Art Basel’s Positions Section, in which 19 galleries offer single-artist presentations. Two of the most dynamic booths on offer in this year’s fair, which runs through Saturday, feature work by Kandis Williams (at L.A.’s Night Gallery) and Marcellina Akpojotor (at Rele Gallery of Lagos and Los Angeles). For her booth, Williams offers a dynamic installation titled “A Garden” that includes several recent and new works that explore the histories of force migration and diaspora, the movement of plant life, color theory, Black and feminist theory, and the enduring effects...
MIAMI, FL
ARTnews

Gallerist Ebony L. Haynes on Her NADA Miami Section: ‘Hopefully This Will Feel Like a Place for Discovery’

In October, Ebony L. Haynes inaugurated 52 Walker, a New York gallery operated under the aegis of David Zwirner, with a Kandis Williams solo show that earned rave reviews. When plans were revealed for 52 Walker last year, Zwirner praised Haynes as “a thinker and an activist, and not just an art dealer.” That assertion figures once more at the NADA Miami art fair, where Haynes has curated a special section.  In an interview, Haynes explained that her aim is to further the mission of 52 Walker in the context of the fair. “I see this section as an extension of...
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

ARTnews

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy