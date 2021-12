The state of Oklahoma has executed Bigler Stouffer after courts rejected his appeal arguing that lethal injection used to kill him amounts to unconstitutional pain and suffering.The 79-year-old man was killed at Oklahoma State Penitentiary with a three-drug injection on 9 December, nearly two months after the state executed John Grant, who convulsed and vomited after his lethal injection, the first in the state after a six-year moratorium following a series of botched executions.Stouffer was sentenced for the 1985 killing of Linda Reaves, a teacher, and the attempted murder of her boyfriend Doug Ivens. He has maintained his innocence.Media...

