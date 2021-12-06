Aggies Land Commitment From Talented OL Prospect Mark Nabou

Texas A&M has landed its 20th commitment of the 2022 class

Texas A&M has been on fire on the recruiting trail as of late, finishing up a dominant November with four commitments.

Three of those commitments were members of the Sports Illustrated's SI-99 list in defensive tackle Walter Nolen, and wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall.

On Monday, that dominance continued , with the Aggies landing a commitment from a talented offensive lineman with positional flexibility, in O'Dea (Seattle, WA) lineman Mark Nabou.

A one-time Washington commitment, Nabou de-committed from the Huskies this past June, with the Aggies asserting control of his recruitment in the ensuing months.

Nabou is now the third offensive line commitment in the 2022 class for the Aggies, joining Eaton (Haslet, TX) offensive tackle Hunter Erb, and Dickinson (Dickinson, TX) offensive tackle PJ Williams.

He is also the 20th commitment of the 2022 class for Texas A&M, with more expected to make their decisions by the December 15 early signing period window.

The Aggies remain in the running for a host of elite talent along the offensive front as well, including Atascocita (Humble, TX) tackle Kam Dewberry, and current Oregon commit Kelvin Banks, who is also a Humble, TX native.

Dewberry has yet to make a commitment and will be choosing between the Aggies, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners.

The uncertainty surrounding Banks is palpable as well, with the exit of Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami. The Aggies and Longhorns are expected to be the front runners for Banks

