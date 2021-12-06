K-State alum Brent Venables named Oklahoma's new head coach

In this file photo from Oct. 31, 1998, Kansas State linebackers coach Brent Venables (right) grabs the jersey of linebacker Mark Simoneau. Oklahoma named Venables its new head coach Sunday. Courtesy The Topeka Capital-Journal

Brent Venables’ introduction Monday as Oklahoma’s new head football coach doubled as a callback to the days of yore for Kansas State’s program.

Venables, during a statement that went just north of 17 minutes, went out of his way to thank Bill Snyder, Bob Stoops and Jim Leavitt for the molding him into the man, and coach, hired to lead one of college football’s blue-blood teams.

“A Hall of Fame coach, just an amazing man, an amazing man,” said Venables, referring to Snyder. “The belief in me, the tools he instilled in me, the opportunity that he gave me, I’ll be indebted forever.”

A fullback and linebacker at Salina South, Venables recalled that Stoops, who joined Snyder’s initial Wildcat staff as the defensive backs coach in 1989, was his primary recruiter.

“I just want to thank him for his continued belief in me, instilling in me a go-for-broke mentality,” Venables said. “He told me this a long time ago: ‘Don’t ever be afraid of making a decision because you’re worried about what the criticism is going to be if it doesn’t work.’ So for me, that’s always helped me have a very, very aggressive philosophy defensively.”

Then there was Leavitt, Venables’ position coach at K-State.

“He brought the passion out of me,” Venables said. “I just, I didn’t think it was possible to have a job and love your job that much and get paid, but Jim Leavitt has been a great mentor of mine as well.”

Oklahoma picked Venables as its new head coach Sunday, grabbing him away from Clemson after he spent the past 10 seasons as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. It actually completes a circle for Venables: before taking over at Clemson prior to the 2012 season, he worked on Bob Stoops’ Oklahoma staff from 1999 to 2011.

Yet before he entrenched himself with the Sooners and Tigers, K-State was all Venables knew.

He played linebacker for Bill Snyder in 1991 and 1992. Venables was an All-Big Eight honorable mention in 1992 after collecting 124 tackles. He joined K-State after starting his college career at Garden City Community College (1989-90), where he was an All-America selection after notching 276 tackles.

After his playing career ended, Venables joined Snyder’s K-State staff as a graduate assistant. He served in that role from 1993 to 1995. He then landed his first first-time job, as he became the Wildcats’ linebackers coach in 1996. Venables served in that role the next three seasons (1996-98) — adding the title of defensive run game coordinator prior to the 1998 campaign — before departing to join Stoops at Oklahoma. (Venables joked Monday that he earned the GA and assistant positions with the Wildcats only because he “hung around long enough where they just had to hire me.”)

During Monday’s press conference, Venables recalled a conversation he had with Snyder in 1998. At the time, Venables was deciding whether to remain at K-State or join Stoops in Oklahoma.

“(Snyder) says, ‘Well how do you know Coach Stoops is going to be successful?’” Venables said. “I said, ‘Well that’s Bob Stoops. That’s all he knows is how to win.’ Who would have thought, 13 years later and four national championship appearances, the most wins in college football over that 13-year period of time — just one hell of a run working for Coach Stoops.”

Even so, Venables said part of the reason for leaving his alma mater was because of self reflection — and a hint of doubt about whether he was ready to be the man in charge of Snyder’s defense.

“I just wasn’t ready yet,” he said. “I knew in my heart I wasn’t ready to be the defensive coordinator at Kansas State. So going to Oklahoma, I could continue to learn from Coach Stoops.”

That part of the learning process is over — except Oklahoma marks the first head-coaching stop of his career, despite his name frequently popping up as a potential successor to Snyder.

Snyder believes the Sooners picked the right person for the job.

“Brent is dedicated to the growth and development of young student-athletes,” Snyder said. “He is extremely knowledgeable, a strong leader, a hard worker and committed to daily improvement and the highest degree of success. Having experienced several Division I national championships, he knows the path. Brent is also a caring family man to his wife Julie and their four children, and his gracious parents, Ron and Nancy. OU will continue to be highly successful under his guidance.”

Venables has experienced success everywhere he’s been as a coach: In 26 years as a full-time assistant, the teams he has worked for have a winning record every seasons, capturing 13 conference titles and three national championships. Additionally, he’s been a member of 21 10-win teams and appeared in the national title game on eight occasions.

Stoops, who is serving as Oklahoma’s interim coach for the bowl season, is thrilled his old friend is back in the fold.

“He knows the formula to win national championships and has the toughness, the attitude and the fight that I think will elevate our program in a lot of positive ways,” said Stoops, who has K-State ties of his own, who worked on Snyder’s staff from 1989 to 1995. “I’ve always loved his energy, excitement and passion for the game — it clearly spills over to his players. He has the absolute right experience to come in at this time and really boost our program.

“With 13 years here at OU and 10 at Clemson, you couldn’t ask for better preparation to handle a job like this and handle it well. He’s taking over a 10-2 team that has so much more potential, and the bottom line is he’s the perfect guy to get us to the next level. He has an incredible support system with his wife Julie and his children, and it’ll be great having them back leading the program.”

Venables was hired to bring a sense of calm back to Norman following the departure of his predecessor, Lincoln Riley, who accepted the same position at Southern Cal. In the days after he left, the Sooners saw multiple players enter the transfer portal and numerous recruits decommit.

But Venables is ready for the challenge.

“This is an incredibly special opportunity. ... There’s no question we are equipped to compete at the very highest level and attract the best players from across the country,” Venables said in a statement. “The OU logo has never been stronger.”