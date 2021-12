Well, Chris Finch and the Minnesota Timberwolves managed to do it again. The list of complete team wins that the Wolves have thrown together this season is already rivaling some of the best that we have seen in the last decade. The win against the Miami Heat was impressive. But that two-overtime win against Joel Embiid, the NBA Referees, and the rest of the Philadelphia 76ers on their home court was equally groundbreaking.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO