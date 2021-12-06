ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Schmear shortage imperils bagel breakfasts

By Paul Gerke, J. Scott Wilson
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FtjFG_0dFiQDI400

NEW YORK ( NewsNation Now ) — It’s like something out of a breakfast-based horror movie: Millions of bagels are toasted and ready for eating, but screams erupt from the bakery as it’s discovered that there is no cream cheese.

Cream cheese seems like the most basic of dairy items, always on hand at the grocery store and certainly available on your bagel. But the capricious supply chain gremlins have now struck at the beating heart of breakfast, cutting off the supply of the life-giving white schmear that makes an everything bagel into a proper breakfast and leaving lox lonely and lovelorn, without its traditional partner.

“Morning in America” breakfast correspondent Paul Gerke did some boots-on-the-ground work in New York City Monday morning, touring bagel shops to see if the shortage was a manufactured media hysteria, or if in fact there is a cream cheese shortage. He reported that several shops admitted to having trouble getting their hands on a steady schmear supply, but that no one would go on camera to discuss the problem.

The problem is with the cream cheese “starter,” the base that the different bagel conglomerates then customize into their own unique blends that set them apart from others. One longtime shop owner told Gerke that he’s never seen starter this hard to come by.

The problem does not yet appear to be widely spread across the city yet, with only isolated pockets of dry bagels reported, but even a small localized shortage is enough to strike fear into the heart of even the most hardened Manhattan resident or Brooklynite. They might even have to resort to butter to moisten their morning munching, truly a fate worse than death for many.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
NBC Los Angeles

The Breakfast Club Boasts Breakfast Pizzas, Bagel Towers

Hearty breakfast fare, like a Breakfast Pizza, Bagel Tower, and Ricotta Pancakes with Lemon Ricotta Cream. Breakfast? At first glance, it might be the most set-in-stone, don't-mess-with-tradition, stay-with-what-you've-always-done meal of the day. After all, plenty of people approach that first bite of the morning through a bleary eye, a big...
RESTAURANTS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

At this CT shop, the bagel is a canvas for creative sandwich art

Seed Bagel Shop in Glastonbury offers more than a dozen bagel varieties with flavored cream cheeses, but that’s only the beginning. The bagels are the base for the shop’s two dozen (and counting) “sandos” — sandwich creations piled high with meats, vegetables, cheeses and housemade sauces. Two years ago, owners...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bagels#Cream Cheese#Schmear#Dairy#Food Drink
pdxfoodpress.com

Settling into the winter hearth, eating pizza & bagels

FRIST Sunday of the month bagel subscribers pick up this weekend. Keep your eye out for details on take, boil and bake bagel kits for New Years Day. For continued safety and precaution, we ask that everyone continues to wear masks when picking up orders. We will be closed Thanksgiving...
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

Coffee Meets Bagel Meets The Business Of Love

This week, Liz is joined by the co-founder of dating app Coffee Meets Bagel, Dawoon Kang, to discuss how she went from Korean immigrant to a successful entrepreneur. Dawoon shares how challenging it was to assimilate into a new country and culture. She also explains how she faced adversity to build a new dating app focused on long-term relationships and lasting connections across a global platform, unlike the other options in the online dating realm right now.
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Rose Cafe and Bagel in Roseville

There's a new spot in West Roseville to get a fresh bagel, locally-roasted coffee and drinks! Lori Wallace is at Rose Cafe and Bagel, getting a taste!
RESTAURANTS
fitchburg.ma.us

Pannukakku Breakfast

Finnish Pannunkakku Breakfast at the Finnish Center at Saima Park on Saturday, December 4, 2021 from 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM. Menu includes: Pannukakku(Finnish Over Pancake), bacon, sausage, fruit, juice, coffe/tea.cocoa and pulla (Finnish Coffee Bread)
FITCHBURG, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mynews13.com

Cream cheese shortage hits NYC bagel shops amid supply chain issues

NEW YORK — Yet another industry is being impacted by supply chain issues, and this one hits particularly close to home for New Yorkers. A fresh bagel with cream cheese is a New York City staple, but bagel shop patrons might run into some issues getting the latter half of the combo. Outposts across the five boroughs report that they are having trouble restocking cream cheese.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
John Palfrey

Schmear This!

Every recipe tells a story. For Rebecca Schrage, a marriage of two worlds, family tradition, and new frontiers is where the plot thickens. So it’s fitting that, of all things, a food in the shape of a circle takes center stage in her kitchen. Bagels, like pizza and mom’s...
RECIPES
Phoenix New Times

Find Your Bagel Match At Bagelfeld’s

"I wish I could find a good bagel" has long been a Phoenix battle cry. Bagelfeld’s is here to change that. Started by Charles Blonkenfeld during the pandemic, the chef pivoted from private caterer to hey-why-don’t-I-try-bagels back in August 2020 and they’ve spread like ... well, Bagelfeld’s spreads (yes, he makes those too), becoming a word-of-mouth and farmers' market phenomenon with a brick and mortar opening soon.
PHOENIX, AZ
coastalpoint.com

SoDel Concepts to join forces with Surf Bagel

Two home-grown coastal businesses are about to become one. Rehoboth Beach-based SoDel Concepts, a hospitality company, this week announced the acquisition of local business Surf Bagel. Surf Bagel was founded in 2004 by brothers and avid surfers Dave and Tom Vitella. Surf Bagel specializes in New York-style bagels, flavored cream...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
kingsburyjournal.com

A Thanksgiving spent with family, and easy bagel dip

It was a wonderful Thanksgiving for us. We were able to see lots of family, eat lots of food and spend a full day with my daughter, Alyssa, and her boyfriend, Travis, who drove back from Denver to celebrate the holiday. I wasn’t sure if we’d be able to see...
DE SMET, SD
theridgewoodblog.net

Bagel shop owners

Supply Chain Issues Have Claimed a New Victim , Your Breakfast. Ridgewood NJ, Recently there has been some debate over the reopening of Bagelicious in Ridgewood after an April 2020 fire destroyed the original shop. The Ridgewood blog has received word from sources in New York City that supply chain issues have claimed a new victim , breakfast. Bagel shop owners from New York City to the Carolinas are struggling to find cream cheese and fear the supply shortage could continue leaving bagels high and dry, per The New York Times.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
theadvocate.com

Cook This: All in one: French Toast Casserole is a real time saver

If you've got a crew to feed for breakfast, making French toast can take up most of the morning. To the rescue comes French Toast Casserole. All the goodness of French toast without having to stand over a griddle on the stove. This recipe comes from America's Test Kitchen's “The...
RECIPES
KXAN

KXAN

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy