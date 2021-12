Christmas is coming early! We just found out this week that Empire Eats is opening up The Mecca, which has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic, for one day next Wednesday, Dec. 15. Repeat, ONE DAY ONLY. Take off work. Call in sick. Do whatever you have to do. The Mecca, one of Raleigh's oldest restaurants, will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and they will be serving breakfast and lunch favorites. They will not be taking reservations. All tips will be donated to the Salvation Army.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO