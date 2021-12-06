ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Gov. Parson proposes $15 minimum pay for state employees

By Rudi Keller
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Uzog_0dFiP72k00

Gov. Mike Parson wants to tap Missouri’s enormous budget surplus to provide immediate raises to state employees and enact a new $15 an hour minimum pay for all state jobs.

In a news release issued Monday, Parson said he will ask lawmakers to speed a supplemental budget bill to his desk to provide a 5.5 percent cost-of-living pay raise, plus money to move all state workers to the new minimum, by Feb. 1. Lawmakers begin their 2022 session on Jan. 5.

“With many positions across state government facing turnover rates anywhere from 10-100 percent and vacancy rates from 30-100 percent, it is past time for us to make these investments in our state workforce, which remains one of the lowest paid (in) the nation,” Parson said in the release.

The release estimated the cost of the raises at $91 million through June 30, including $52 million in general revenue. Parson estimates that the cost to continue the raises into the next fiscal year will cost the state $218 million, including $123 million in general revenue.

The raises across state government will be in addition to the 2 percent cost-of-living raise that will go into effect on Jan. 1.

The minimum wage for private employers in Missouri is $10.30 an hour, scheduled to increase to $11.15 an hour on Jan. 1.

Missouri had a budget surplus of almost $4 billion in early November and the trend for state finances indicates that excess will only grow during the remainder of the fiscal year. State revenues for the first five months of the fiscal year are 0.7 percent lower than through the first five months of fiscal 2021, much better than January estimates of a 4 percent decline.

Parson vetoed plans for pay raises in three agencies – the Department of Conservation, the Children’s Division of the Department of Social Services and the Commission on the Retirement, Removal and Discipline of Judges – from this year’s budget. When he took that action, he wrote that raises should come after “a comprehensive pay evaluation.”

Parson did approve raises above the general pay plan for the Department of Corrections, which has heavy turnover and difficulty recruiting new correctional officers.

Those raises, ranging from 3 to 13 percent, helped spur a burst of applications , the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported in August.

One agency where many employees would see raises if lawmakers go along with Parson’s proposal is the Department of Mental Health. On Monday, that agency was offering just under $15 an hour to applicants for behavioral health technician jobs and a little under $13 an hour to applicants to be education assistants.

“Our direct care and front line staff often make less than entry-level retail positions,” Parson said in the release. “These public servants have tough jobs and rarely receive the thanks they deserve, and communities all across the state rely on them everyday.”

The release included support from the top two budget writers in the General Assembly.

“I recognize the urgency and support an early supplemental,” House Budget Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said.

The state needs to address pay rates that rank Missouri employees among the lowest paid in the country, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said.

“This pay plan proposal will raise the minimum base pay, reduce pay compression, and ensure Missouri is able to recruit and retain talented and dedicated public servants,” he said in the release.

The pay plan is intended to help state employees keep up with inflation and to recognize that personal income for private sector workers is also growing, the release stated.

Prices for consumers in the Midwest are up 6.4 percent for the year, the release stated, and personal income has increased by 8.3 percent.

The post Missouri Gov. Parson proposes $15 minimum pay for state employees appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 5

Related
Missouri Independent

Missouri Attorney General tells schools, health departments to end COVID orders

Attorney General Eric Schmitt instructed school districts and local public health departments to immediately stop enforcing health orders a judge ruled unconstitutional last month, and warned Tuesday they may face legal action if they fail to do so. In separate letters sent Tuesday to school districts and health departments across the state, Schmitt pointed to […] The post Missouri Attorney General tells schools, health departments to end COVID orders appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Bipartisan Missouri legislation aims to provide a year of health care for new moms

Faced with over a year’s delay from the state social services department on implementing extended mental health care for new moms, a bipartisan effort now aims to expand health care coverage more broadly for low-income pregnant women. Legislation filed last week by Sens. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, and Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur, would extend health […] The post Bipartisan Missouri legislation aims to provide a year of health care for new moms appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

St. Louis-based Medicaid giant Centene settles fraud allegations with Kansas for $27.6M

St. Louis-based Centene, the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care provider, has settled fraud allegations with a fifth state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced Monday. The $27.6 million Kansas settlement comes after Mississippi, Illinois and Arkansas announced settlements totaling $154 million. All of those follow a settlement with Ohio — the only state to sue […] The post St. Louis-based Medicaid giant Centene settles fraud allegations with Kansas for $27.6M appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker seeks help from Missouri Attorney General on open records requests

A Missouri state lawmaker frustrated by delays receiving records from the Department of Social Services filed a complaint Monday with Attorney General Eric Schmitt. In a Monday letter to the attorney general’s office, Rep. Sarah Unsicker, D-Shrewsbury, detailed a series of Sunshine Law requests she sent to the Department of Social Services, with the oldest […] The post Lawmaker seeks help from Missouri Attorney General on open records requests appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers must take action to legalize marijuana | Opinion

In 1984, I was arrested for felony possession of marijuana for a half-pound of marijuana, for which I served five years of probation. In 1991, I was arrested for possession of two ounces of marijuana, for which I served 60 days in county prison. Finally, in 1993, I was arrested as an accessory in a […] The post Missouri lawmakers must take action to legalize marijuana | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: Missouri Gov. Parson’s unprecedented attacks on journalists

I begin this column with a confession. We journalists are reluctant to report about ourselves because under journalism ethics, a reporter should avoid covering something in which the reporter has a conflict of interest. But Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s continuing attacks against news organizations and specific reporters are so unprecedented that I feel compelled to […] The post Capitol Perspectives: Missouri Gov. Parson’s unprecedented attacks on journalists appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Kansas City declared a climate emergency. Now what?

This story was originally published by The Kansas City Beacon.  It’s been 13 years since Kansas City passed its first climate protection plan. At the top of the list: drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Now the city is preparing a new plan, and emission reductions remains a focus. In 2008, the city set a goal […] The post Kansas City declared a climate emergency. Now what? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Black Dems say nonpartisan elections in St. Louis County would dilute Black political power

The cheers and ringing bells were deafening at Wesley Bell’s watch party for the August 2018 Democratic primary election in St. Louis County. Shocking the country, Bell had handed a stunning defeat to then-incumbent St. Louis County Prosecutor Robert McCulloch ― the longtime prosecutor who had been sharply criticized by the Black community for his […] The post Black Dems say nonpartisan elections in St. Louis County would dilute Black political power appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Missouri Independent

Controversial bill would have aided Missouri company under scrutiny for contamination

Two years ago, a company led by an influential Republican businessman faced off with the state’s environmental regulators over whether it needed to do additional testing for a chemical health officials worried could pose a cancer risk to the company’s workers.  The Moberly manufacturing facility, Orscheln Products LLC, is owned by the family of businessman Barry […] The post Controversial bill would have aided Missouri company under scrutiny for contamination appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri health director wanted to appeal judge’s COVID ruling. AG Schmitt refused

Attorney General Eric Schmitt will not appeal a consequential court ruling that strips powers from local health departments, despite a request from Missouri’s state health director to do so. In an email to The Independent, Schmitt’s spokesman said the attorney general’s office notified the Department of Health and Senior Services of its decision. “We have […] The post Missouri health director wanted to appeal judge’s COVID ruling. AG Schmitt refused appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

St. Louis asks judge to rule ‘police bill of rights’ law unconstitutional

The City of St. Louis filed a lawsuit Friday asking a judge to strike down a wide-ranging bill that passed in May bolstering protections for police under investigation for misconduct. The city’s lawsuit targets a portion of a bill called the “Law Enforcement Bill of Rights,” a list of more than 15 new requirements that […] The post St. Louis asks judge to rule ‘police bill of rights’ law unconstitutional appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

A tale of two Medicaid expansions: Oklahoma jumps in, while Missouri lags

This story was originally published by Kaiser Health News. Temp worker James Dickerson applied for Medicaid because it will be cheaper than his current health plan. Home health aide Sharon Coleman looks forward to having coverage that will cover a hospital stay. Incoming medical student Danielle Gaddis no longer worries a trip to the doctor […] The post A tale of two Medicaid expansions: Oklahoma jumps in, while Missouri lags appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Government#State Of Missouri
Missouri Independent

Missouri bill seeks to forgive mistakenly overpaid unemployment benefits

The state saw a historic number of Missourians apply for unemployment benefits in 2020. About 639,000 Missourians filed in the first three months of the COVID pandemic, as businesses shut down to stave off the virus’ spread. “They were encouraged to apply,” said Jim Guest, director of the volunteer lawyers program at Legal Services of […] The post Missouri bill seeks to forgive mistakenly overpaid unemployment benefits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Statesman,’ ‘hero,’ ‘favorite son’: Well wishes pour out after death of Sen. Bob Dole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Reverence for U.S. Sen. Bob Dole’s service as a soldier in World War II, a longtime senator and fixture in Washington, D.C., was evident Sunday morning following the announcement of his death. In the hours after the Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced Dole, 98, had died following a battle with lung cancer, […] The post ‘Statesman,’ ‘hero,’ ‘favorite son’: Well wishes pour out after death of Sen. Bob Dole appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Ahead of session, lawmakers scrutinize Missouri social studies standards, school boards

Missouri lawmakers trained their focus Tuesday on how school boards interact with the public and the ways in which history is taught in schools. For over three hours, the Joint Committee on Education discussed how social studies curriculum makes its way into the classroom, raising questions about whether the Sept. 11 attacks are taught and […] The post Ahead of session, lawmakers scrutinize Missouri social studies standards, school boards appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Spire STL pipeline can keep operating through the winter, regulators decide

The embattled Spire STL Pipeline serving St. Louis-area natural gas customers will be allowed to keep operating through the winter, federal regulators decided Friday. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order after weeks of building tension as the pipeline’s current temporary authorization to operate came close to expiring. The commission’s order grants Spire STL […] The post Spire STL pipeline can keep operating through the winter, regulators decide appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
Missouri Independent

Spire files appeal to U.S. Supreme Court in pipeline dispute

Spire STL Pipeline appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to overturn a lower-court ruling that outlined evidence of self-dealing in its construction of a controversial natural gas pipeline in the St. Louis area.  The pipeline has been in operation since 2019. But this summer, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit […] The post Spire files appeal to U.S. Supreme Court in pipeline dispute appeared first on Missouri Independent.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress

WASHINGTON — As the Senate works to finalize a major annual defense measure, there is a bipartisan push to include a requirement that all young Americans — including women — for the first time register for the military draft. The $777.9 billion measure, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022, also would allocate millions to […] The post Women would sign up for the military draft under defense bill in Congress appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Missouri allocated $11M for vaccine gift cards. Most health departments said no thanks

As the delta variant ran rampant this summer, Missouri officials pleaded with the federal government to allow a $100 gift card program to incentivize COVID-19 vaccines. But months later, just 20 of the 115 eligible local health departments have opted into the vaccine incentive program, an investigation by The Missouri Independent and the Documenting COVID-19 […] The post Missouri allocated $11M for vaccine gift cards. Most health departments said no thanks appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri health department found mask mandates work, but didn’t make findings public

Mask mandates saved lives and prevented COVID-19 infections in Missouri’s biggest cities during the worst part of the delta variant wave, an analysis by the state Department of Health and Senior Services shows. But the analysis, conducted at the request of Gov. Mike Parson’s office in early November, was never made public and was only […] The post Missouri health department found mask mandates work, but didn’t make findings public appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

2K+
Followers
659
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy