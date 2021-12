AMARILLO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Christopher Stephen Brown of Amarillo was federally charged after he threatened to execute three prominent Jewish rabbis, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. “Mr. Brown’s anti-Semitic statements were both disgusting and unlawful. The First Amendment may guarantee the right to make hateful remarks, but it does not allow for specific threats of violence against individuals. The circumstances of the defendant’s arrest only reinforce our belief that Mr. Brown poses a serious threat to the community,” said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham. “We are committed to protecting all of our citizens – especially...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO