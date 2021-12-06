Los Angeles Chargers put leading WR Keenan Allen on reserve/COVID-19 list

Week 13 of the NFL season has come to an end, and the week had a number of surprises. The biggest surprise was the Detroit Lions. After a miserable winless start to the season, the Lions pulled out their first win on Sunday! They defeated the Minnesota Vikings in a thriller, winning 29-27. Just for that Sunday, the Lions became America’s Team (except for Vikings fans, of course). Aside from the Lions, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a major upset on the AFC-favorites, the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers capitalized on a plethora of Ravens mistakes in order to steal the win away. The Los Angeles Chargers traveled to the city of Cincinnati in order to take on the Bengals. The Bengals were favored in this game, but the Chargers were determined to prove that they have what it takes. These are the Chargers-Bengals takeaways.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO