Los Angeles Chargers put leading WR Keenan Allen on reserve/COVID-19 list

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Chargers leading receiver Keenan Allen was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, putting his availability for Sunday's game against the New York Giants in doubt. Allen was one of 11 players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by NFL teams on Monday. All of the moves were...

The Game Haus

Los Angeles Chargers-Denver Broncos Preview

Week 12 of the NFL season is here, and there are a number of very exciting games to watch on Sunday. The 8-3 Tennessee Titans travel to Foxborough to play against the red-hot 7-4 New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the 7-3 Los Angeles Rams travel to the frozen tundra to face off against the 8-3 Green Bay Packers. NFL fans have a great day of football ahead of them.
NFL
chargers

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Cornerback Davontae Harris

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Davontae Harris to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad. Originally a fifth-round selection by Cincinnati in the 2018 NFL Draft, Harris has played in 31 games and made eight starts with the Bengals, Broncos, Ravens and 49ers. The Illinois State product recorded 43 tackles (37 solo), four passes defensed and a forced fumble while adding seven special teams tackles. Harris saw the most extensive action of his career with the Broncos in 2019, when he appeared in all 16 games and made six starts, posting 32 tackles (27 solo) and three pass breakups. As a senior, he led the team with 14 passes defensed and added a pair of sacks and two interceptions to earn second-team All-America honors from The Associated Press.
NFL
State
New York State
Redlands Daily Facts

Keenan Allen, Chargers view playoff chase as a positive after frustrating stretch

COSTA MESA — Wide receiver Keenan Allen might be the most frustrated player about the Chargers’ slide since the 4-1 start. He’s been at a loss for words after maddening losses and is constantly challenging his teammates to execute and make plays while also pointing the finger at himself. Allen,...
NFL
College Football News

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Prediction, Game Preview

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 5. Record: Los Angeles Chargers (6-5), Cincinnati (7-4) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN NFL Predictions. Los Angeles Chargers at...
NFL
NBC Sports

Keenan Allen hit Justin Herbert for two-point play, Chargers lead 24-6

There’s been a “Philly Philly”-style play in Cincinnati. After missing an extra point earlier in the contest, the Chargers elected to go for two after quarterback Justin Herbert connected with receiver Jalen Guyton for a 44-yard touchdown to make the score 22-0. Herbert lined up in shotgun, handed off to...
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Chargers lose star DE Joey Bosa in second half of road victory

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, long considered the best defender on the team, left a 41-22 victory over the Cincinnati Bengalson Sunday. Bosa was being evaluated for a head injury he suffered in the second half as the Chargers attempted to hold off a Bengals rally. Coach Brandon...
NFL
Person
Adam Schefter
ABC30 Fresno

Chargers' Michael Davis makes wild interception in back-and-forth game with Bengals

CINCINNATI -- A potential touchdown turned into a big turnover for the Cincinnati Bengals. In the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a deep ball to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase down the sideline with Chargers cornerback Michael Davis trailing behind Chase.
NFL
Fox News

Chargers’ Keenan Allen addresses drops like only a wide receiver can

Twenty-four years ago, then-New York Jets receiver Keyshawn Johnson made headlines by releasing an autobiography entitled Just Give Me the Damn Ball! The Fast Times and Hard Knocks of an NFL Rookie. And NFL receivers have been following his lead ever since. The latest pass catcher to take a page from Keyshawn’s book is Chargers veteran Keenan Allen.
NFL
ABC30 Fresno

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 13 standings, bracket, scenarios and outlook for the postseason

Those of us in the word business have been running out of ways to say that the AFC playoff picture is complete chaos. But on Monday night, we started to get some clarity. A wind-influenced game in Buffalo finally gave us an idea of where the AFC is going. The Patriots, just as we all predicted, won a road game over the Bills, 14-10, by running on all but three of their offensive plays. The win lifted the Patriots to the top of the conference and pushed the Bills back into an eight-team competition for the AFC's three wild-card spots.
NFL
Yardbarker

Keenan Allen Tests Positive for COVID-19 One Day After Playing Bengals

Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen tested positive for coronavirus on Monday and was placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list. Allen was a big reason why Los Angeles beat Cincinnati 41-22. He finished with five receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns. He was obviously around the Bengals' defense...
NFL
The Game Haus

Los Angeles Chargers-Cincinnati Bengals Takeaways

Week 13 of the NFL season has come to an end, and the week had a number of surprises. The biggest surprise was the Detroit Lions. After a miserable winless start to the season, the Lions pulled out their first win on Sunday! They defeated the Minnesota Vikings in a thriller, winning 29-27. Just for that Sunday, the Lions became America’s Team (except for Vikings fans, of course). Aside from the Lions, the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a major upset on the AFC-favorites, the Baltimore Ravens. The Steelers capitalized on a plethora of Ravens mistakes in order to steal the win away. The Los Angeles Chargers traveled to the city of Cincinnati in order to take on the Bengals. The Bengals were favored in this game, but the Chargers were determined to prove that they have what it takes. These are the Chargers-Bengals takeaways.
NFL
NBC Sports

Chargers place Mike Williams, Chris Harris on COVID-19 reserve

The Chargers have put two more key players on the COVID-19 reserve list. Chargers receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris were both placed on the list today. They join wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, as key players who are now not with the team.
NFL
