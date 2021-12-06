Be the Superhero of Your Own Life

At some point, you may have gotten on the self-care bandwagon. You:. Exercise on the regular – yoga, Pilates, weights, running – whatever. You continue to do these things – with a blip here and there – because they make you feel good and may even contribute to a healthier, longer life. At the same time, you may give little thought to something even more fundamental: your self-respect. With over 500 LinkedIn connections, countless Facebook “friends,” and a boatload of Instagram followers, all of that outward attention can gradually become the barometer of your value and worth. And that’s a dangerous place to be because it is based on the approval of others, always conditional.

