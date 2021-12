Four ASC leaders discussed the drivers of federal changes in ASC policy with Becker's. Editor's note: Responses were lightly edited for clarity and brevity. Susan Feigenbaum, PhD. Professor at University of Missouri-St. Louis economics department: Congress and CMS have begun to appreciate that the federal budget cannot accommodate a greater number of covered lives for longer life spans simply by raising premiums or cutting provider reimbursement. There has to be a new way to deliver medical services, and ASCs play an important role in this transformation. At some point, we will see CMS whittle down its "inpatient-only" procedure list and shift more procedures to the ASC environment. Likewise, the growth in Affordable Care Act plans and federal subsidy amounts will inevitably lead to greater cost-consciousness and a redirection of patients to lower-cost ASCs. Finally, the low interest rate environment over the past decade has escalated acquisitions of ASCs by private equity. Look for this trend to slow once the federal government tightens and interest rates rise.

