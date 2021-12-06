ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kirby Smart failed Georgia in SEC Championship, says Carl Dukes

By Beau Morgan, Dukes Bell
Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC Championship game on Saturday 41-24, Nick Saban and Alabama continue to be a hurdle for Kirby Smart's teams. Dukes & Bell talked about the loss and asked why Smart refused to make any changes at the quarterback spot when the game was getting out of hand.

Dukes talked about Kirby’s refusal to put JT Daniels in the game.

“Kirby Smart failed Georgia fans on Saturday and here’s why, you have a five star quarterback on the bench in JT Daniels, you’re down in a game and we talked all season long if this moment was to happen, what would happen,” said Dukes. “And Kirby refused to put JT Daniels in that situation and at least see what might have transpired, if you lose the game you were losing anyway but why in the hell would you not at least attempt to put JT Daniels in the game? And then after game, Kirby said well we never really thought about it, well then shame on you Kirby Smart, because you failed Georgia fans!”

How is losing to Alabama a good thing, Dukes asked.

“Three years ago Nick Saban made the decision to put Tua in at halftime and it changed the complexion of the game, now I don’t know if that happen on Saturday but why in the world would you not even give it a shot? Why would you not try knowing the consequences of the outcome of this game and what it may mean? Everybody keeps telling me this is a good thing, how in the hell is at a good thing when you keep losing to Alabama? How is it a good thing?”

