ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

ASC surgical tech, nursing student dies in hit-and-run

By Marcus Robertson -
beckersasc.com
 1 day ago

Nandi Franklin, a nursing student and surgical technician at Laurel (Ga.) Surgery and Endoscopy Center,...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastidahonews.com

BYU-Idaho student dies after being hit by a vehicle

REXBURG — A Brigham Young University-Idaho student has died after being hit by a vehicle in Rexburg Monday night. Briggs Robert Kline, 22, died Thursday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls from injuries sustained in the crash, according to Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen. Kline is reportedly from Florida and was in his first semester at BYU-Idaho when he died.
REXBURG, ID
beckersasc.com

California ASC 1st to perform biportal endoscopic spinal surgery

The Hoag Orthopedic Institute Surgery Center in Marina del Rey, Calif., was the first ASC in the U.S. to perform a biportal endoscopic spinal surgery, according to a Dec. 1 news release emailed to Becker's. The procedure is a minimally invasive approach that offers physicians increased visibility, flexibility to address...
CALIFORNIA STATE
arcadia.edu

A Day in the Life: Medical-Surgical Hospital Nurse

A Day in the Life: Medical-Surgical Hospital Nurse was originally published on Vault. Dan Bratton, RN, BSN, works rotating shifts at the medium sized (220 beds) Good Samaritan General Hospital. For two weeks, Dan works 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the next two weeks will be 3 to 11:30 p.m., and the next two weeks will be 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. (The 30 minutes overlap between shifts gives the nurses who are leaving some time to report the important events that pertain to each patient to the nurses taking over.) Dan graduated six months ago and this is his first position in a medical-surgical unit. Today, Dan is working the day shift, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The day shift is busy because this is when physicians come in to see their patients and many diagnostic tests and therapies are scheduled.
GLENSIDE, PA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mississippi driver dies in I-75 hit-and-run in Monroe County

A driver from Mississippi was struck and killed Saturday afternoon by a wrong-way driver on an interstate in Monroe County, authorities said. Nandi Franklin was traveling northbound on I-75 near Macon between mile marker 173 and 174 when she was hit head-on by another vehicle traveling southbound around 2:30 p.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said. The driver then left the crash scene, the agency said.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#Nursing Student#Tech#Accident#The Laurel Leader Call
beckersasc.com

Texas ASC performs 1st total knee replacement with new robot

Lubbock, Texas-based Covenant High Plains Surgery Center now offers robot-assisted total knee replacement surgery, the center said Dec. 2. A robot-assisted surgery was performed Dec. 2 by Karl Pankratz, MD, an orthopedic surgeon from Lubbock Sports Medicine, using Stryker's Mako surgical robot. "We're proud to have Dr. Pankratz expand our...
TEXAS STATE
kicks96news.com

Hit & Run Near Edinburg

3:06 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to reports of a hit and run on Highway 16 East near Edinburg. No injuries were reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
beckersasc.com

Med schools are missing this teaching opportunity, Johns Hopkins ASC exec says

Physicians need to be trained on how ASCs operate to ensure efficiency, according to Brian Geissler, vice president and chief administrative officer for ASCs for Johns Hopkins Health System. Mr. Geissler joined Becker's ASC Review to discuss his concerns about ASC physician training. Editor's note: This interview was edited lightly...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
beckersasc.com

ASC piloting remote post-op wound assessments, says admin

The pace of innovation in technology has upended the status quo in healthcare with increasing frequency. Jeffra Kinniard, RN, director of operations at Parkview SurgeryOne in Fort Wayne, Ind., told "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" that her ASC is using technology to meet patients right where they are — on their cellphones.
FORT WAYNE, IN
odessapd.com

Hit and Run Latest

On November 30, 2021 at approximately 1553 hours, officers of the Odessa Police Department along with Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major accident in the 4300 block of N. Grandview. The investigation determined that a red and black Kawasaki operated by 26-year-old Joey Wade Martin was north bound...
PUBLIC SAFETY
beckersasc.com

Former anesthesiologist pleads guilty in death of orthopedic surgeon

A former anesthesiologist on Dec. 3 pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter of an orthopedist who had surgery at Rodeo Drive Plastic Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2017, according to NBC Los Angeles. Five notes:. 1. Before the surgery, Stephen Kyo-Sung Kim, MD, said he injected himself with Demerol...
PUBLIC SAFETY
beckersasc.com

14-facility vascular care chain opens 1st outpatient center in suburban Chicago

A vascular interventional radiologist and Arise Vascular have opened the chain's first office-based lab to perform outpatient endovascular procedures in a Chicago suburb, Arise said Nov. 30. The partnership between Brian Schirf, MD, and Austin, Texas-based Arise Vascular allowed the Mount Prospect, Ill., facility to become operational quickly despite COVID-19-related...
CHICAGO, IL
beckersasc.com

ASCs working with hospitals: How one admin maintains strong ties

Hospitals and ASCs can butt heads at times over competition for top nurses, physicians and other staff; differences in reimbursements; and advocating for approved outpatient procedures. Jeffra Kinniard, RN, director of operations at Parkview SurgeryOne in Fort Wayne, Ind., told "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" how her ASC has managed to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
beckersasc.com

Mississippi ASC wins advanced spine, orthopedic certification

The Surgery Center at Mississippi Sports Medicine, with locations in Flowood, Miss., and Madison, Ala., has received advanced orthopaedic and spine certification from the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. The ASC is the only one in the two states to hold the accreditation, its regional partner, U.S. Orthopedic Partners,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Hartford Courant

UConn grad student, researcher dies after being hit by car near campus

A UConn researcher and graduate student is dead after he was struck by a car — driven by a university employee — while crossing a street near campus at dusk Tuesday. Nhuong Nguyen, 28, who lived in a nearby apartment, was taken after the collision to Windham Hospital, where he died, state police said. The car that struck him was driven by Emily Wicks, 33, of Colchester, they said. Wicks is a ...
HARTFORD, CT
beckersasc.com

Gastroenterologist named Stanford Health's first associate CMIO of ambulatory care

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health named Patricia Garcia, MD, a clinical associate professor of gastroenterology and hepatology, as its inaugural associate chief medical information officer for ambulatory care, the health system said Dec. 6. In her new role, Dr. Garcia will lead medical informatics programs to support clinical care, population...
HEALTH SERVICES
Jonesboro Sun

Newark Medical Clinic re-opens

BATESVILLE — Gary Paxson, President and CEO of White River Health System (WRHS), is proud to announce the re-opening of Newark Medical Clinic on Dec. 1. The clinic is at its previous location, 501 Vine St., in Newark. Kerstie Metzger, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, will be the provider at the clinic.
BATESVILLE, AR
beckersasc.com

Patient loses eye to fungal infection, sues Florida ASC

St. Luke's Surgical Center in Tarpon Springs, Fla., is being sued by a patient who lost her eye to a fungal infection after one of its surgeons, Brandon Rodriguez, MD, performed a cornea transplant, Tampa Free Press reported Dec. 1. The suit was filed Oct. 28 by Kathleen Campbell, 80,...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy