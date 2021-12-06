ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Larry Ray Clark died Dec. 2

By Email Us
The News-Gazette
 5 days ago

Larry lived a beautiful life of simple rules. A hard-working man, he believed you should never miss a single day of work. Except for when your son is born. A loyal fan, he believed you should always cheer for the home team. But not the...

www.thenews-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
whtc.com

Larry Dordon

Larry Dordon, age 72 of Coral, MI, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Downtown Chapel.
CORAL, MI
940wfaw.com

Remembering The Beach Boys’ Dennis Wilson

Saturday (December 4th) marks what would've been the 77th birthday of Beach Boys co-founder and drummer Dennis Wilson. For most of his life, Dennis was overshadowed by his older brother Brian, who wrote most of the group's hits, and by his younger brother Carl, who sang lead on songs such as “God Only Knows” and “Good Vibrations.” As a youngster, Dennis was considered the least musical of the Wilson brothers, but it was his idea for Brian and cousin Mike Love to first write about surfing which resulted in their 1961 debut single “Surfin'.” It was the Wilson's mother Audree who urged the group to include Dennis, who was then forced to play drums because, according to legend, he couldn't play anything else.
MUSIC
wtae.com

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit dies at 78

Monkees singer and guitarist Michael Nesbit has died at the age of 78. “With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes,” his family said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith dead at 78

Mike Nesmith, one of four members of 1960s television and pop phenomenon The Monkees, has died, fellow band member Micky Dolenz and his family said Friday. US media quoted a family statement saying Nesmith had died at home of natural causes.
MUSIC
The News-Gazette

Michelle Roberts, 48, of Buena Vista died Dec. 1

Michelle Leigh Walker Roberts, 48, of Buena Vista , gained her wings Dec. 1, 2021. Open arms were waiting on her from God and her family. Michelle was born on Feb. 2, 1973, the daughter of Don and Janice Walker. She is also survived by her husband, Gary Roberts; daughters,...
OBITUARIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Keith
Person
Willie Nelson

Comments / 0

Community Policy