Patrick Beverley (adductor) out for Timberwolves Monday

Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled to translate his individual success into wins for the Minnesota Timberwolves throughout his career, but that's slowly starting to change. After making the playoffs only once in his first six seasons, Towns has led Minnesota to wins in seven of its past eight games and the sixth-best record (11-10) in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves rank No. 6 in the NBA on defense, by far their best mark since drafting Towns in 2015, and he leads the team with 23.5 points per game. The season is still young, but thus far, this has perhaps been the best overall stretch of Towns' career.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO