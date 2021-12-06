ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Patrick Beverley (adductor) out for Timberwolves Monday

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Timberwolves have ruled out guard Patrick Beverley for Monday's game against...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Timberwolves starting Jaden McDaniels for inactive Patrick Beverley on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McDaniels will make his 11th start this season after Patrick Beverley was ruled out with a left adductor strain. In a fast tempo matchup against a Charlotte team playing with a 101.8 pace, our models project McDaniels to score 18.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,100.
NBA
numberfire.com

Josh Okogie (back) returning Wednesday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Josh Okogie (back) is available to play Wednesday against the Miami Heat. Okogie missed the past three games. He is returning to a role with the second unit Wednesday night. numberFire's models project Okogie for 13.8 minutes and 9.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday.
NBA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley sidelined at least two weeks by left adductor strain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Just as the Timberwolves were getting rolling, they got hit with their first significant injury of the season. Guard Patrick Beverley will miss at least two weeks because of a left adductor strain, or a groin injury, coach Chris Finch said Friday. The team will re-evaluate Beverley...
NBA
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Jarred Vanderbilt (illness) questionable Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Jarred Vanderbilt (flu-like symptoms) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. Vanderbilt did not play on Monday and he's apparently still not feeling well. Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels are also questionable for Wednesday due to flu-like symptoms, so the Timberwolves may be a bit short-handed. Josh Okogie started on Monday in place of Vanderbilt and Naz Reid led the second unit with 13 points.
NBA
CBS Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Q&A: Wolves star talks flu shots, much-improved team defense, Patrick Beverley's leadership

Karl-Anthony Towns has struggled to translate his individual success into wins for the Minnesota Timberwolves throughout his career, but that's slowly starting to change. After making the playoffs only once in his first six seasons, Towns has led Minnesota to wins in seven of its past eight games and the sixth-best record (11-10) in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves rank No. 6 in the NBA on defense, by far their best mark since drafting Towns in 2015, and he leads the team with 23.5 points per game. The season is still young, but thus far, this has perhaps been the best overall stretch of Towns' career.
NBA
Pioneer Press

Well-caffeinated Karl-Anthony Towns leads Timberwolves to fourth straight victory

Karl-Anthony Towns was well-caffeinated prior to Minnesota’s game Monday in New Orleans. “Shoutout New Orleans, man,” Towns said. “I forgot the place. I think it’s Perks or Peaks or something, but it got me right. It got me right.”. The best guess is Perks Coffee and Cafe, which has a...
NBA
numberfire.com

Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone) participates in Timberwolves shootaround

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (tailbone contusion) participated in the morning shootaround ahead for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Towns took a hard fall late in Wednesday's game and Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said they will see how the big man feels during warmups. Naz Reid will likely draw the start if Towns is out and the offense will would lean more on D'Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards (illness).
NBA
numberfire.com

Jaylen Nowell (illness) available for Timberwolves Friday night

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell will suit up Friday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nowell was listed as questionable to play due to a non-COVID illness, but he will suit up against Brooklyn. Our models project Nowell for 2.3 points and 4.5 rebounds across 5.0 minutes of...
NBA
zonecoverage.com

Who Should Close Out Games For the Timberwolves?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have a dynamic backcourt in Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell. Ant can dazzle with his ability to get to the rim with speed and power. Russell is crafty in the pick-and-roll and is unafraid to launch a 3-pointer from anywhere. The two of them are the primary ball-handlers for a Minnesota team that plays a new run-and-gun brand of basketball.
NBA
numberfire.com

D'Angelo Russell (ankle) questionable for Timberwolves Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Russell is dealing with right ankle soreness. As a result, he is considered questionable to play on Monday night against Trae Young and Co. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Russell sit out, Leandro Bolmaro and Malik Beasley could see a larger workload.
NBA
