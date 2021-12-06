ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi death row inmate admitted to another killing just before his execution. Reportedly revealed location of woman’s remains.

By The Associated Press
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yzqd_0dFiNclo00

A man who was executed in Mississippi last month for killing his estranged wife admitted to another killing, and his confession could resolve a 2007 cold case, a prosecutor said Monday.

Before his execution on Nov. 17, David Neal Cox told his attorneys he killed his sister-in-law Felicia Cox in 2007 and provided detailed instructions on where investigators could find her remains, said John Weddle, who is the district attorney for several northern Mississippi counties.

Weddle said David Neal Cox has been a longtime suspect in Felicia Cox’s disappearance.

“There is no indication that anyone other than Cox is responsible for Felicia Cox’s death,” Weddle told a news conference.

In a news release Monday, the state’s Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel said David Neal Cox “felt deep remorse and wanted to bring closure” to Felicia Cox’s family.

Weddle did not disclose the location Cox provided but said it is in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, where Felicia Cox was last seen. He said investigators are preparing to begin recovery efforts. Mississippi State University archaeology and anthropology experts are on hand to assist if the remains are located, Weddle said.

“We would like to stress that locating the remains of Felicia Cox is not a foregone conclusion,” the district attorney added. “We are hopeful that the information is accurate and that recovery efforts will be successful so that Felicia’s family may give her a proper burial.”

Felicia Cox’s daughter, Amber Miskelly, was present at the news conference, standing next to her husband. She was silent as Weddle spoke, but wiped away tears. Miskelly had just turned 18 when her mother went missing.

Felicia Cox, then 40, was last seen in July 2007 visiting her sister-in-law, Kim Kirk Cox, in Pontotoc. Kim Kirk Cox, who was married to David Neal Cox, was later killed by him in May 2010, the crime for which he was executed.

David Neal Cox, 50, was the first inmate executed in Mississippi in nine years. Before his execution, he abandoned all appeals and filed court papers calling himself “worthy of death” before the state Supreme Court set his execution date.

Cox pleaded guilty in 2012 to capital murder for the May 2010 shooting death of Kim Kirk Cox. He also pleaded guilty to multiple other charges, including sexual assault. A jury handed down the death sentence.

Weddle said Cox made the disclosure about his sister-in-law to his attorneys in late October and waived his attorney-client privilege after death. The information was presented to Weddle’s office two days after Cox’s execution, the district attorney said.

Comments / 5

Beth Hill Allen
1d ago

At least he did one thing right. Not that it will ever change anything for Kim an Felicias family but having closure can help. So you two girls fly high because he is in that low and hot place. Prayers for both families and all the best things in life.

Reply
4
Related
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested for arson in Pike County

A woman has been arrested after allegedly setting a Mississippi camper trailer on fire. Sandquaneittra Floyd has been arrested on arson charges in connection with an early morning fire on Dec. 5. The fire reportedly happened at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Gradyville Road. A witness reported seeing Floyd run from...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Members of fraternity suspended from Mississippi university campus now face cyberstalking charges

Members of a University of Mississippi fraternity, suspended from campus in November, have been arrested on cyberstalking charges. The Jackson Clarion-Ledger newspaper reports that seven Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members were arrested Friday in Lafayette County. Baylor Reynolds, Christian Parten, Cole Goretski, Miles Baker, Peyton Newcomb, Walker Holden and Wyatt...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Louisiana man admits to bank fraud, money laundering in purchase of historic Mississippi mansion, other properties

A Louisiana man faces decades of prison time after admitting to bank fraud, money laundering in the purchase of a history Mississippi mansion, among other properties. Duane A. Dufrene, age 54, of Destrehan, Louisiana, pleaded guilty on November 24, 2021, to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of money laundering before U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Jane Triche Milazzo, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested after she evades officers traveling at high rate of speed on stretch of Mississippi interstate

An Alabama woman was in custody Monday after she was caught driving the wrong way down Interstate 20 at a high rate of speed, evading sheriff’s deputies multiple times. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Vicksburg-Warren E911 began receiving numerous calls reporting a vehicle traveling west in the eastbound lane of Interstate 20. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, the first calls came in from drivers at the 11-mile marker.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for mass shooting that killed two, injured three others

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged in a mass shooting that killed two people in late October, but a second suspect is still being sought. Quitman County Sheriff’s Office deputies report they arrested Juanthean Williams in connection with the killing of Derrick Small Jr., 24, and Deshun Anderson, 19. The pair were among five people shot on Oct. 24, at an apartment complex in Quitman County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirk Cox
Magnolia State Live

Two killed, at least one other person injured after shooting at small-town Mississippi convenience store

Two people are dead and at least one other person is injured in a shooting at a small-town Mississippi convenience store. WTVA news reports that the Noxubee County coroner said that Dewanedrian Johnson, 18, and Nakiren Ratcliff, 24, were shot in a vehicle at a Brooksville convenience store on U.S. 45 at approximately 11:20 pm. Friday night.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

North Mississippi porch pirate sought by authorities

Authorities are looking for a person responsible for stealing packages from the porch of a North Mississippi residence. On Thursday, a report was filed with the Tupelo Police Department concerning a person stealing packages from a home in the downtown area. Residents reported that a male was seen parking a tan Dodge Charger down the street from their residence and approaching the home on foot.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Death Row
Magnolia State Live

Reports of scams growing across state. Officials say callers falsely pitching scams regarding warrants, lawsuits, jury duty.

Telephone scammers falsely claiming to be law enforcement or court officials have called residents in several areas of the Mississippi in recent weeks. The scammers have used false claims of outstanding warrants and lawsuits in attempts to coerce people into making electronic payments or providing credit card information. Claiborne County...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Last of four suspects captured in New York state, wanted in connection with Mississippi triple homicide

The last of four suspects wanted in connection with a triple homicide in July in Tupelo was captured Thursday in Albany, New York. Jaylen Wells was wanted in for the murder of Norahs Coleman, Jessica Pannell, and Robben Wilson. The three victims were shot and killed in a Tupelo neighborhood around midnight on July 24. Wells was the fourth and final suspect involved with the incident to be taken into custody.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man sentenced to life in prison for killing grandmother

A Mississippi man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday night after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his grandmother. Ninth Circuit Judge Toni Walker Terrett handed down the sentence for Samuel Hunter Anderson at the close of a three-day trial that ended about 8 p.m. Wednesday. District Attorney Ricky Smith Jr. said the jury deliberated for about four hours before reaching a verdict.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Officials: Man had his children with him when he reportedly carjacked 80-year-old woman at Mississippi Walmart

A man suspected of carjacking an 80-year-old woman at a Mississippi Walmart had his 3-year-old child and 15-year-old child with him at the time of the incident, officials say. David Tyler, 31, faces felony fleeing, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and felon with firearm charges in Jackson and is charged with armed carjacking, kidnapping, being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and directing a minor to commit a felony in Clinton.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for armed robbery

A Mississippi man has been arrested for allegedly striking a man in the head and then robbing him at gunpoint. On November 9th, 2021, the Oxford Police Department took a walk-in report from an individual that claimed robbed in the Woodglenn Cove area. The reporting party was treated for minor...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man charged attempted murder after reportedly shooting at Tennessee officer during arrest attempt

A Mississippi man has been charged with shooting at a police officer during an attempted reckless driving arrest in Tennessee, authorities said. Elliott Griham, 23, was indicted Tuesday on charges including attempted first-degree murder and resisting official detention, the Shelby County district attorney’s office said in a statement. In July,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
59K+
Followers
4K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy