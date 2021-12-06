ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Saying they ‘share a mind,’ male triplets all pursue nursing degrees

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Cody
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2AqY_0dFiNPFF00

NEW HAVEN ( WTNH ) — “The conversations are endless, especially at home at the dinner table…,” says Andrew Horobin.

Andrew is enrolled with his triplet brothers, Luke and Zach, in the nursing program at Southern Connecticut State University.

The triplets were inspired by family members who also worked to help others.

In high school, the brothers participated in a certified nursing assistant program, working as hospital aides during the height of the pandemic.

Report: Trump came in contact with 500 people between first positive test and hospitalization

“COVID also gave us the opportunity, for me and Luke, at least, to take a … course to become firefighters. Then we took an EMT course, as well,” explained Andrew.

Less than 15% of registered nurses in the United States are men.

“If schools make it easier for people to obtain a degree, I think we’ll see more and more,” explained associate professor Maria Krol, who said despite the low numbers, men are joining on. “Having a male president of the American Nurses Association has really brought to light that men have a place in nursing and that they should consider it.”

The triplets find comfort working together.

“If I don’t understand something, I can ask them and they’ll explain it in a different way,” said Zach. “We all, I guess, share a mind.”

HBO Max releases teaser of ‘Harry Potter’ anniversary special

“Being there on someone’s worst day is something I always wanted to do,” said Luke.

“And then seeing people come home in, hopefully, a better state than when they came to you,” added Andrew.

Andrew and Luke hope to someday work in the emergency room, while Zach is looking towards pediatrics or labor and delivery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Former cancer patient inspired to pursue nursing degree

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former cancer patient MacKenzie Spangler is showing gratitude to the nurses and staff in the hospital program at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital this holiday season. Spangler had leukemia and spent more than four years in treatment between her initial diagnosis at age 8 and her relapse at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Register Citizen

Male triplets make history in SCSU nursing program

NEW HAVEN — Lynn and John Horobin of Wallingford will be triple-proud at the graduation of Southern Connecticut State University’s nursing class of 2023. The couple’s triplets are juniors in the program — three men going into a field still dominated by women. “We work well together,” Andrew Horobin, the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Nursing Times

‘Remember, it is all nursing’

As a student nurse, there are days I will get home and think, I didn’t practise any clinical skills, I didn’t administer any medication, I didn’t do any proper ‘nursing’. But I am wrong, I most certainly did. Sitting with a woman whose husband is slowly dying in front of...
HEALTH SERVICES
Caledonian Record-News

Sophia Boyle Hall Attains Doctor Of Nursing Practice Degree

Sophia Boyle Hall, the school nurse at Miller’s Run School in Sheffield, and COVID coordinator/lead nurse for the Kingdom East School District, completed her Doctor of Nursing degree last month from Chamberlain University (IL) College of Nursing. Asked about the education journey during the pandemic and the additional burden on...
SHEFFIELD, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
dailynurse.com

Why We Need More Male Nurses

Throughout history and even now, nursing has been viewed as a female profession. With roots anchored deep in the Catholic Church, history shows it was nuns from religious nursing orders who rushed to care for injured soldiers during the Civil War. Today, in a post-pandemic COVID-19 society, many gender roles...
HEALTH
CBS New York

Mount Sinai Nurses Say Hospitals Are Facing Understaffing Crisis: ‘Morale Is At An All-Time Low’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nurses from Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West held a rally Wednesday over what they call an understaffing crisis at their hospitals. They say some nurses have quit or retired early because of management’s refusal to announce plans to protect patient care and hire and retain nurses. “We are at our breaking point. Morale is at an all-time low, and we are losing nurses at an alarming rate,” one nurse said. In response, a spokesperson for Mount Sinai said, “Nurses are essential to providing the best medical care in the world, and we are confident we will continue to attract and retain the talent we need.”
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#The Triplets#Weather#Wtnh#Triplet Brothers#Covid#Emt
polk.edu

Young mother and daughter of migrant workers becomes first in her family to achieve degree – a Polk State Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Maricela Morales comes from a family built on a strong work ethic. Her father, from Mexico, went to school only one day in his life before his family needed him to stay on the farm to work. Her mother dropped out in the ninth grade, and when Morales was growing up, she and her four siblings would migrate north for the summers with their parents to pick fruit in the fields.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
Only In Maryland

12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland

There’s no shortage of abandoned places in Maryland and today we’re featuring one that’s among the most disturbing. This facility dates all the way back to 1911, when it opened as the Hospital for the Negro Insane of Maryland. At that time, the facility seemed promising, vowing to care for and treat African American patients […] The post 12 Staggering Photos Of An Abandoned Mental Hospital Hiding In Maryland appeared first on Only In Your State.
MARYLAND STATE
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
NBC Connecticut

Could Vaping Be Making the Youth Mental Health Crisis Worse?

The number of kids vaping is going up again as the number of youth with at least one major depressive episode in the last year is also on the rise, and doctors say the two may be related. Studies, including some at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, show...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The 74

Analysis: How to Help Students Reconnect to Teachers & Peers

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, survey after survey showed teens in the United States were facing high, rising levels of stress and anxiety. The alarm now rings loudly for us to wake up to their situation. The pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges for youths in America. September polling from EdChoice and Morning Consult shows […]
KIDS
CBS Chicago

‘My Husband Didn’t Take His Life, COVID Did’: Grundy Co. Woman Wants Attention Paid To Illness-Related Psychosis

CHICAGO (CBS) —There’s a concerning trendline emerging of patients recently cleared from COVID protocols: taking their own lives. One woman from Grundy County said over 50 families reached out after she made public the story of her husband’s death. CBS 2’s Chris Tye with her new focus and the new attention she’s getting from Washington. Doctors aren’t sure why and they aren’t sure what to do about it. But the change COVID can have on the brain has them warning families whose loved ones are acting out of the ordinary to be diligent and not leave them alone. “My husband didn’t take his...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
KXAN

How To Help Your Teens Navigate The Holiday Blues With Dr. RJ Jackson

Dr. RJ Jackson joined Stephanie to discuss the Holiday Blues and how parents can help their teens navigate through the difficulties of the holiday season. What are the Holiday Blues and how do children get affected by them?. For many, the holiday season evokes feelings of joy, love and gratitude,...
KIDS
newmanu.edu

Couple pursues nursing education together at Newman

Edgar Lumbreras and Kaylee Haught have been together since the end of their junior year of high school. Now they’re getting ready to embark on two new adventures together. The first is marriage. They got engaged this past Fourth of July and plan to have their wedding next December. The...
WICHITA, KS
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses Share Their Thoughts on the Omicron Variant

It’s official. The omicron variant has been detected in the U.S. The first reported case popped up in the San Francisco area. The man in question recently traveled to South Africa. He is fully vaccinated and tested positive after feeling unwell during Thanksgiving. There’s still a lot we don’t know...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
KXAN

KXAN

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy