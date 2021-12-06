City offering free meals for Philly students during holiday break

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Food insecurity is a major challenge for a lot of Philadelphia students when school is out, according to Parks and Recreation Deputy Commissioner Orlando Rendon.

That’s why the department is launching its ReFuel at the Rec program over the holiday break, making sure no child is left hungry.

“Meals will be available so nobody has to rely on that food and that meal at the school district. They can come to a rec center and get that meal at sometime during the day,” Rendon explained.

The issue of food insecurity was brought to the forefront during the pandemic, when students were learning remotely and did not have access to those school meals.

Rendon said they plan on serving thousands of meals a day at more than 80 locations throughout the city.

“There’s no ID necessary,” he added. “There’s nothing you need to sign up for. You just show up — first come, first served.

“Everyone is eligible to receive a meal. Youth 18 and below can go to a neighborhood rec center. They’ll get a sandwich, they’ll get a milk, they’ll get a snack. Things of that nature.”

Rendon said the department will look at the number of kids taking advantage of the program so they can better serve them during spring and summer breaks.

The meals will be available from Dec. 27 to 30 and Jan. 3.

For a full list and map of all participating rec centers, visit phila.gov/food .