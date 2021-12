“The Big Short.” “Molly’s Game.” “The Gentlemen.” “Masters of Sex.” “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” “Succession.” This isn’t just a listing of some of the most interesting films and TV shows of the last 5 years. Instead, this is just a sampling of the filmography of Jeremy Strong, who is easily one of the most intriguing actors working today. But over the past couple of days, social media has exploded with a back and forth about whether Strong is an incredible artist or just another self-serious, privileged, out-of-touch actor. And the debate seems to have started with one profile piece in The New Yorker.

