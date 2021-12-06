ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Will SeatGeek's Primary Strategy Propel them to Ticketing Victory?

By David Drapkin
Boardroom Alpha
Boardroom Alpha
 5 days ago

-------------------------- --------------------------

Free Investor Resources from Boardroom Alpha

-------------------------- --------------------------

** Podcast: Know Who Drives Return

** CEO/CFO/Director Moves Newsletter

** Daily SPAC Newsletter

** Full SPAC Listing

SeatGeek is a vertically integrated, tech-focused ticketing company that is going public via RedBall Acquisition Corp (RBAC). Ticketing is a highly competitive industry, and many might be more familiar with brands such as Ticketmaster (owned by Live Nation LYV), StubHub (owned by PayPal PYPL), or Vivid Seats (SEAT, itself a de-SPAC).

CEO Jack Groetzinger joins the podcast to discuss SeatGeek's potential to grab market share in the ticketing landscape by focusing on primary (enterprise) clients, improving its tech stock and ramping up brand awareness.

Key Takeaways

  • SeatGeek touts its technology and software stack as superior to peers
  • Full, vertically integrated platform as a differentiator vs. singular primary or secondary reseller, i.e. StubHub (PYPL), Vivid Seats (SEAT)
  • Focusing on signing so-called "enterprise" clients, (i.e. Dallas Cowboys or The Barclays Center). Higher upfront costs that pay back in 1-2 years and help produce the flywheel and greater customer acquisition vs. search engine marketing
  • Non-US expansion is a focus going forward -- half of the English Premier League utilizes SeatGeek under white label.
  • Efforts and cash to invest in greater branding and marketing. SeatGeek has relatively lower brand recognition
  • SPAC RedBall Acquisition includes veteran investor Gerry Cardinale (RedBird), CEO Alec Scheiner, and Billy Beane (Moneyball fame)

SeatGeek's Vertically Integrated Platform as a Differentiator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wefje_0dFiNEmU00

Benchmarking vs. Peers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cs78_0dFiNEmU00

SPAC Overview - RedBall Acquisition Corp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeYI8_0dFiNEmU00

Topics Discussed on Podcast

  • Jack Groetzinger background and origins of SeatGeek
  • SeatGeek as a technology company
  • The Enterprise (primary) market opportunity for SeatGeek
  • How to switch teams and venues over to their platform
  • Competitive ticketing landscape
  • COVID-19 effects and the future of live events
  • SPAC, RedBird and why public now
  • Use of proceeds for the SPAC transaction
  • Valuation relative to peers, elevator pitch for SeatGeek

More from Boardroom Alpha

For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Know Who Drives Return Podcast

  • DMYQ & Planet: Is Planet Ready for Primetime?
  • Wejo CEO Richard Barlow on why Connected Vehicle Data is the Future (SPAC: VOSO)
  • Vacasa CEO Matt Roberts on Travel and Merger with TPG Pace Solutions (TPGS)

Latest SPAC Analysis

  • Did You Get Your SPAC Deals on Black Friday?
  • MANSCAPED Strikes $1B Deal with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp (BLTS)
  • TradeStation Group Strikes SPAC Deal with Quantum FinTech (QFTA)
  • SPAC IPO Pace Picking Up; Liquidation Rate to Follow?
  • SilverBox Engaged (SBEA) rises 15% on Black Rifle Coffee Pact, Are SPAC Deal Pops Back?
  • Could Esports' FaZe Clan Go MEME as it Goes Public via B Riley SPAC?
  • Is IONQ Changing the DeSPAC Narrative? WeWork is Officially Public (almost)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
Boardroom Alpha

DMYQ / Planet Labs Goes to Vote, High BuzzFeed Redemptions + SPAC Wrap

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- It was another mixed day across the market and SPACs. While the indices all close up strongly, beneath them there remains a lot of underlying uncertainty. DWAC continued to rise following the news earlier this week that it is getting close to having a $1B PIPE price at a 20% discount to the 10-day vwap. That would put the PIPE offering at somewhere in the range of $35 to $40 -- the most expensive PIPE to date.
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

Chad Rigetti on why Superconducting and Rigetti is the Best Bet on Quantum Computing

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Chad Rigetti is the CEO and founder of Rigetti Computing, a full-stack quantum computing company who has agreed to a SPAC merger with Supernova Partners Acquisition Co II (SNII). Quantum computing leaders are very bullish on the technology and are projecting that in 5-10 years every company will have quantum computers that can solve complex problems that today's computers cannot.
MARKETS
Boardroom Alpha

IONQ Pulls Back; EV SPACs Follow LCID Down; Chamath Trims SOFI

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- It was a day of pullbacks for many SPACs after a week of excitement. The lone deal announcement of Blue Safari Group Acquisition (BSGA) merging with Bitdeer in a $4B deal wasn't much of an event for man. In fact, the lack of any real information on the deal (with no deal deck available) at the announcement left many with more questions than anything. However, Bitdeer is crypto and crypto sells, so in the end it did get a 4% deal pop and closed at $10.39.
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

Khosla Ventures (KSVA) and Valo Health Terminate Deal Day Before Vote

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- The late day announcement of Khosla Ventures (KSVA) and Valo Health took the market for a surprise after hours. The announcement was a shock as the vote was slated for tomorrow, November 16, and Khosla's strong reputation that includes its initial SPAC transaction where it took Nextdoor (KIND) public (+33% since IPO).
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Beane
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Weekly Roundup: De-SPACs IONQ & LCID Dominate Narrative in Lighter Week of Activity

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Next week on Know Who Drives Return we will be recording with Chad Rigetti of Rigetti Computing (going public via SNII), Niccolo de Masi and Will Marshall talking Planet (DMYQ), and Gene Sheridan of Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS). Send any questions for all 3 our way!. Weekly...
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

BM Technologies (BMTX) Luvleen Sidhu on Becoming a Bank and FinTech Evolution

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- BM Technologies (BMTX) is a digital, mobile-first FinTech that was born out of BankMobile and boasts ~2M accounts. BankMobile was originally founded by Luvleen Sidhu and developed at parent Customers Bank (CUBI), before ultimately separating and going public via SPAC Megalith Financial Acquisition in January 2021. BMTX recently announced a strategic merger with First Sound Bank and now has plans to become a FinTech bank.
TECHNOLOGY
Boardroom Alpha

DWAC Drops 12.4% and Patrick Orlando's ZGYH Leaves Warrant Holders Holding the Bag

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- It was a tough day overall for SPACs (see biggest gainers / losers below), and as usually is the case, those SPACs with announced deals saw the biggest moves. DWAC -- the Donald Trump / Patrick Orland SPAC -- took the biggest hit today dropping 12.4% to $44.85. The biggest risk here remains the fact that it is a SPAC built entirely on air with no real substance beneath it. Could it one day become a real business? Maybe, but until then anyone holding it at prices well above NAV are taking a big risk.
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

SPAC Weekly Roundup: IPOs, M&A, and Deal Terminations are Everywhere

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- It was a more active week in the SPAC primary market on both an IPO front as well as announced M&A. November is already nearing $7B in new SPAC issuance after October tipped $10B, to be the largest month for new issuance since March. Unsurprisingly, all...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Ticketmaster#Search Engine Marketing#Cfo#Daily Spac Newsletter#Redball Acquisition Corp#Rbac#Live Nation#Stubhub#Cowboys#The Barclays Center#Spac Redball Acquisition#Peers Spac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.37% to $2,952.77 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.72% to 4,667.45 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.00% to 35,754.69. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $66.56 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

Boardroom Alpha

21
Followers
318
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

SPAC coverage

Comments / 0

Community Policy