Lil Wayne Accused Of Pulling A Gun On His Bodyguard, Rapper Denies It Ever Happened

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
 2 days ago

With all the accolades Lil Wayne has amassed in his hip-hop career, the Young Money head honcho has also seen a fair share of moments that almost threatened his status as the self-proclaimed best rapper alive.

It appears Weezy is unfortunately on the side of some negative drama yet again, this time after his bodyguard accused the emcee of pulling a gun on him following a domestic dispute.

According to TMZ , law enforcements say the alleged incident occurred in the Hidden Hills, California home that Wayne owns and was sparked over photos that may have been taken and leaked to the media. However, while the bodyguard gave authorities details of the entire ordeal, reps for Weezy not only denied that it ever happened but even went a step further to say the rap star doesn’t even own a gun.

More on how TMZ is breaking down the situation below:

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … one of the rapper’s guards told cops he and Wayne got into a fight at Weezy’s Hidden Hills, CA home, and cops say they were told the altercation escalated to physical violence and a brandished firearm.

We’re told the guard claims Wayne told him to get outta the house after the initial dispute, but the guard went to the bathroom first and he claims that’s when Wayne dramatically escalated things.”

Things get even more strange as police reportedly have issues with the bodyguard’s recollection of events, particularly being that he doesn’t even want to press charges against Wayne. It looks like things are still in the investigation phase though being that Weezy wasn’t home to talk to authorities when they arrived for questioning, and hopefully it ends here as being a misunderstanding — rap fans still need Tha Carter VI !

We’ll bring you updates on this situation as more information comes to light.

