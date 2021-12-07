Rep. Jackie Speier endorses former staffer to replace her in Congress

Less than a month after announcing she wouldn't seek reelection , Rep. Jackie Speier has "unequivocally and enthusiastically" endorsed a potential successor.

Speier, a 71-year-old Democrat who represents parts of San Francisco and San Mateo counties in Congress, endorsed California Assembly Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Mullin on Monday outside South San Francisco City Hall. Mullin, a former Speier staffer, has represented San Mateo County in the Assembly since 2013.

"I enthusiastically and unequivocally announce my endorsement of Kevin Mullin," Speier said of Mullin, adding she knows the 51-year-old "better than any other" Bay Area elected official.

Mullin, son of former Assemblymember Gene Mullin, worked as a district director Speier while she served in the California State Assembly and Senate. He served on the South San Francisco City Council from 2007-2012, and as mayor in 2011.

More than 60 of the San Mateo County native's bills have been signed into law during his time in the Assembly, according to Mullin's campaign , including one he co-authored that paved the way for vote-by-mail special elections.

Speier identified housing affordability, transportation and climate change as some of the 14th district's two biggest issues moving forward, and she said Mullin is well-equipped to address constituents' concerns in both areas.

"I know him. I admire him," Speier said Monday afternoon in an interview with KCBS Radio's Jeff Bell and Patti Reising. "I respect him, and I really think having legislative experience before going to Congress is huge in being able to hit the ground running."

Mullin is a relative newcomer compared to Speier's decades of experience in Bay Area, national and state politics.

Speier served as a staffer for Rep. Leo Ryan, and she was one of nine people wounded when Ryan and four others were killed during a fact-finding mission to Jonestown by Jim Jones' Peoples Temple followers in 1978. She ran for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors two years later, winning elections to the California State Assembly and State Senate.

Thirty years after Ryan was killed, Speier was elected to Ryan's old seat, first in an April 2008 special election then in the November general election. She is currently serving her seventh term in the House of Representatives.

"It's a little daunting, I'll just be candid with you. Feels a little bit like Joey Bart trying to succeed Buster Posey," Mullin said of running to succeed Speier, referring to the catcher expected to succeed the San Francisco Giants legend behind the plate in 2022.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, State Senator Anthony Weiner, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and a host of San Mateo County politicians have endorsed Mullin, who is one of a few Democrats running for Speier’s soon-to-be-former seat.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Canepa announced his campaign days before Mullin, and his campaign said Monday it has raised $300,000 . Burlingame City Councilmember Emily Beach, who served as the city’s mayor last year, is also running.

Gus Mattamal, a small businessman, announced prior to Speier's retirement he would challenge for the seat as a Republican . Since Speier's district was redistricted in 2012, she has won no fewer than 75% of the vote in a general election.